Dave Portnoy EMBARRASSES Graham Platner's Team for Thinking He Would 'Play Footsy with a Nazi' (Emails)

Dave Portnoy was less than impressed with Graham Platner's attempts to 'play footsy' with him. No idea why Platner thought Portnoy would want to be associated in any way with a Nazi, but here we are.

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And then the Sox blew a 4-0 lead. https://t.co/3Ilim6xQ9f — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 23, 2026

Hey, the Democratic Party has called Platner the answer to all their problems.

Yeah, let that sink in for a bit.

Portnoy was more than happy to embarrass the whole team on X:

And I’m still wondering why your team thought I’d want to play footsy with a guy who is a Nazi? https://t.co/DxPZp0sZSt pic.twitter.com/LItqRDIDjg — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 23, 2026

Heh.

Yeah, I did Nazi THAT coming. Not only is he a Nazi, he's also a rape shaming Purple Heart hero death wishing Communist Maine-iac. I really expected more of a Führer over this. pic.twitter.com/MmR8F0UoGM — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) May 24, 2026

Sadly, we saw all of this coming.

Am I the only one who is concerned he dressed the characters in the video in vertical stripes? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) May 23, 2026

*cough cough*

Because he is a Democrat and therefore it is (D)ifferent — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 23, 2026

Oh yeah, that's it.

This is beautiful Dave! We Marines are terribly embarrassed by this guy! That tattoo can’t be covered, especially since he was denied re-enlistment from the Corps over it. He only masked it after 18 years. Masked but not covered up. Thank you! — Ben C. (@Cobro23) May 23, 2026

Masked. That says so much.

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