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Dave Portnoy EMBARRASSES Graham Platner's Team for Thinking He Would 'Play Footsy with a Nazi' (Emails)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on May 25, 2026
meme

Dave Portnoy was less than impressed with Graham Platner's attempts to 'play footsy' with him. No idea why Platner thought Portnoy would want to be associated in any way with a Nazi, but here we are.

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Hey, the Democratic Party has called Platner the answer to all their problems.

Yeah, let that sink in for a bit.

Portnoy was more than happy to embarrass the whole team on X:

Heh.

Sadly, we saw all of this coming.

*cough cough*

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Oh yeah, that's it.

Masked. That says so much.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY X GRAHAM PLATNER

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