Roseanne Just Needs ONE Brutally Honest Post to End Thomas Massie's Days-Long CRASH OUT and It's GLORIOUS

Thomas Massie has really taken his loss well, responding as a statesman, acknowledging that the people spoke, and doing his best to ensure the fourth district of Kentucky is well represented now and in the future.

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha,

HA HA HA ha.

Yeah, no. He has not. In fact, he has been on a continuous meltdown crash-out unlike anything we've seen on the Right in a long, long time.

Or is he now on the Left? We can't keep it all straight.

For example, he's offering to block people who don't want to see his posts.

Some folks don’t want my posts to show up in their feed. As a public service, I am volunteering to block any who feel this way. Indicate your desire to be blocked by replying to this post with a negative statement. See link in bio to get unblocked.



America First! MAGA! — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 24, 2026

How very giving.

Of course, if he were truly MAGA, he wouldn't have actively worked to try to stop MAGA bills, but we digress.

Roseanne Barr was happy to respond to his post about blocking people:

How will I follow your podcast circle jerk with democrats, Islamists and Nazis over the next few years then? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 24, 2026

Oof.

The comments under Massie's post are pretty brutal ... we wonder if he's been blocking them?

There's that piece as well.

You seem to be taking your loss well. 🫶🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 24, 2026

Right? Super healthy and professional. Even his supporters are trying to talk him down:

I love you buddy. There’s no excuse for the personal attacks that have been made against you. But JFC you’ve gotta get your s**t together. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 25, 2026

Yikes.

"reply so I can block you" is one of the classic traditional twitter crashouts — Duck Enlightenment (@_jokeocracy) May 24, 2026

This isn't high school, bro.

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