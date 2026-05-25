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Roseanne Just Needs ONE Brutally Honest Post to End Thomas Massie's Days-Long CRASH OUT and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Thomas Massie has really taken his loss well, responding as a statesman, acknowledging that the people spoke, and doing his best to ensure the fourth district of Kentucky is well represented now and in the future.

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Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha,

HA HA HA ha.

Yeah, no. He has not. In fact, he has been on a continuous meltdown crash-out unlike anything we've seen on the Right in a long, long time.

Or is he now on the Left? We can't keep it all straight.

For example, he's offering to block people who don't want to see his posts. 

How very giving.

Of course, if he were truly MAGA, he wouldn't have actively worked to try to stop MAGA bills, but we digress.

Roseanne Barr was happy to respond to his post about blocking people:

Oof.

The comments under Massie's post are pretty brutal ... we wonder if he's been blocking them?

There's that piece as well.

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FuzzyChimp
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Right? Super healthy and professional. Even his supporters are trying to talk him down:

Yikes.

This isn't high school, bro.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS LGBTQ+

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