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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 25, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness. While we fervently believe Mondays suck, hopefully, you get a chance to spend this Monday with family and friends.

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We're still going to start the day with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week, while remembering those who gave everything so we can live and laugh.

If you find yourself at a picnic today and face a similar decision, we say go for it!

Run, Frank, run! 😂

HAHA.

Translation: I'm not gonna laugh, I'm not gonna lau, I'm not gonna HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Stop it! 😂

Also, Jo was better. Just saying.

That ain't right. 😂

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'Your cat only tolerates you.' LOL.

You know when a joke is so dumb you don't want to laugh, but then you laugh anyway. Yeah, that's us right now.

Okay, show of hands … who got that one? It took us a minute. 😂

DANG! 💀💀💀

That leg was supporting everything. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Brilliant!

Nailed it. 😂

Dad was not gonna lie to the kid. LOL.

We lived like kings! 😂

Bwahaha!

A nut started shooting at the White House this week. Twitter/X managed to find some humor in the scary situation based on a reporter's confusion when the gunfire began.

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'What is that?' she asked, and a meme was born. We're only going to give you a handful, but there were SO many. 😂

The internet was at its best as users superimposed the news report over other events.

LOL. This is the closest we'll ever get to Colbert making us laugh.

We still can't believe Joe Biden talked about children stroking his leg hair and then became president.

LOL! We totally forgot about this. What a clown. 😂

Hilarious!

Man, we really dodged a bullet when Kamala lost.

We've been asking this for decades. 😂

Julie Tsirkin, the NBC News reporter, who is now a viral meme, took it in stride. This is how you handle this type of thing.

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Well done. Also, if you want to see even more memes, check the replies to her post.

The recording is just a guy yelling the words of the book. 😂

Ah, dad jokes. We love them.

LOLOLOL! We're dying here, folks!

True story. 😂

We're glad we're not the only ones who feel this way.

Nice. 😂

Swim smarter, not harder.

Yep, we've seen that look before. 😂

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LOL. Classic.

LOL! That one caught us off guard.

The question was: 'Does anyone know why doors used to be made this BIG back then?'

Perfect response. 😂

Our throwback comedy clip this week is a short clip from In Living Color. We could joke about pretty much everything in the 80s and 90s, and we all loved it.

LOL!

Don't let Mondays get you down. When you're tempted to let the worst day of the week defeat you, find your bouncy castle! Ours is having a good laugh with you every week.

Same time, same place, next week. Don't miss it!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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