Welcome to the Memorial Day edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness. While we fervently believe Mondays suck, hopefully, you get a chance to spend this Monday with family and friends.

Advertisement

We're still going to start the day with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week, while remembering those who gave everything so we can live and laugh.

Me debating if I should eat that last slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/6hfaRGkC4G — Jayroo (@jayroo69) May 21, 2026

If you find yourself at a picnic today and face a similar decision, we say go for it!

This is Frank. He was getting checked out at the vet when he decided the appointment was over. Has things to do and places to be, but doesn't mind if you come along. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/c5xxuzNtDG — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 21, 2026

Run, Frank, run! 😂

HAHA.

No me voy a reír, no me voy a re, no me voh a JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA pic.twitter.com/IOyO8IkHhq — Errores gramaticales (@ErrorGramatica) May 21, 2026

Translation: I'm not gonna laugh, I'm not gonna lau, I'm not gonna HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Even though they’ve broken up, I loved Hall and Oats. pic.twitter.com/HEM21SqxfG — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) May 21, 2026

Stop it! 😂

Also, Jo was better. Just saying.

That ain't right. 😂

He’s not wrong 😹😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/hrmBm0J6LQ — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boldyboy1975) May 24, 2026

'Your cat only tolerates you.' LOL.

You know when a joke is so dumb you don't want to laugh, but then you laugh anyway. Yeah, that's us right now.

The kind you buy ..

In a second hand store pic.twitter.com/9uDpvGTX92 — Nev (@LFCNev) May 23, 2026

Okay, show of hands … who got that one? It took us a minute. 😂

DANG! 💀💀💀

I still do this to my friends 😂 pic.twitter.com/YL8Nv6IVGp — Anticommie (@QueenAnticommie) May 24, 2026

That leg was supporting everything. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Brilliant!

Nailed it. 😂

The dad on his knees at the end always gets me 💀⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/9QXlvys6Dl — it's sai rose (@14764Sairose) May 24, 2026

Dad was not gonna lie to the kid. LOL.

Nothing like taking a drag from your candy cigarette after a long hard night of trick-or-treating. pic.twitter.com/Bp1iwMv0Ek — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) May 24, 2026

We lived like kings! 😂

she look like they just told her https://t.co/uBwq6uBETf — moose 🐦‍🔥 (@usermooseontwt) May 23, 2026

Bwahaha!

A nut started shooting at the White House this week. Twitter/X managed to find some humor in the scary situation based on a reporter's confusion when the gunfire began.

Advertisement

'What is that?' she asked, and a meme was born. We're only going to give you a handful, but there were SO many. 😂

😂 I’m having more fun reposting these videos. People are so cleaver. pic.twitter.com/FD8RYm9rjO — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 24, 2026

The internet was at its best as users superimposed the news report over other events.

The clueless "What is That" reporter is now a meme pic.twitter.com/tqMu6XEOxf — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) May 24, 2026

LOL. This is the closest we'll ever get to Colbert making us laugh.

What Is That? pic.twitter.com/Oz7BpLBZv1 — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot__) May 24, 2026

We still can't believe Joe Biden talked about children stroking his leg hair and then became president.

This reporter gave us such a great meme template. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/xz9t5rA2j0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 24, 2026

LOL! We totally forgot about this. What a clown. 😂

Hilarious!

What is that? A coconut tree? pic.twitter.com/lbXCSBBfhN — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot__) May 24, 2026

Man, we really dodged a bullet when Kamala lost.

What the heck is that? 👽 pic.twitter.com/dSrmZNkbex — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 24, 2026

We've been asking this for decades. 😂

Julie Tsirkin, the NBC News reporter, who is now a viral meme, took it in stride. This is how you handle this type of thing.

Advertisement

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break



Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

Well done. Also, if you want to see even more memes, check the replies to her post.

The recording is just a guy yelling the words of the book. 😂

Ah, dad jokes. We love them.

LOLOLOL! We're dying here, folks!

True story. 😂

We're glad we're not the only ones who feel this way.

Nice. 😂

That's why you should never trust those with a beer belly pic.twitter.com/GCD4uYiqQI — Restricted footage (@Restrictfootage) May 24, 2026

Swim smarter, not harder.

"you can't control your kids in public"



how my mom controlled me in public: pic.twitter.com/iSpiVu406Q — 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪 ˚.🎀༘⋆ (@Laura_arma_ni) May 24, 2026

Yep, we've seen that look before. 😂

Rx A succulent Chinese meal? https://t.co/LjNO38Ujpf — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 24, 2026

Advertisement

LOL. Classic.

LOL! That one caught us off guard.

To let your mom into the building https://t.co/AmYecYwLWR — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 25, 2026

The question was: 'Does anyone know why doors used to be made this BIG back then?'

Perfect response. 😂

Our throwback comedy clip this week is a short clip from In Living Color. We could joke about pretty much everything in the 80s and 90s, and we all loved it.

Living Color. It was really Funny! pic.twitter.com/ozfbFW0Mn3 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) May 24, 2026

LOL!

Tomorrow is the day pic.twitter.com/LI1rCKsImG — Sleve McDichael (@DRTheSecond) May 24, 2026

Don't let Mondays get you down. When you're tempted to let the worst day of the week defeat you, find your bouncy castle! Ours is having a good laugh with you every week.

Same time, same place, next week. Don't miss it!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!