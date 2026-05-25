From Bartender to President? AOC's Cringe National 'Not a 2028 Campaign' Tour Has Everyone Gawking

AOC is making moves indicating she may make a run for the White House in 2028.

New: AOC says she hasn't decided whether to run for president, but she's making new moves toward a possible White House bid.



She launched a national tour in recent weeks — without calling it one. Just look at what she's done in May alone.



w/ @AlexThomp https://t.co/9YjIhmSkM8 pic.twitter.com/t6EhJnst6x — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) May 25, 2026

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She's traveling all around the country and meeting with every civic leader she can muster.

She told the North to invade the South and opened a silo.



She should stick to slaying lewks. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) May 25, 2026

She should stick to bartending.

“Just look at what she’s done in May alone”

😆 https://t.co/QBD1b4ssLJ — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 25, 2026

This is what Democrats do when they are losing. They start stoking rebellion and hard feelings.

If she ever actually wins the presidency we will officially be at full Idiocracy. — Matthew Dempsey (@mwdempsey2814) May 25, 2026

That is a terrifying thought.

This soul be so great. The entire world could finally see what a vapid retard she is — Mad River (@DirkMcGuirk75) May 25, 2026

Democrats to waste tons of money on this national joke — cdt (@chatanugafree) May 25, 2026

Let them spend away.

She has in fact already decided. https://t.co/A8Tzzdt9sS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2026

Oh yes. That's very obvious.

This media interview is just her opening silo for her presidential bid. https://t.co/A8Tzzdt9sS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2026

I smelled a rat when I saw this. https://t.co/GGZG50LNlS pic.twitter.com/feeyoZtGnR — DR. Reesetheone1 since licenses aren't needed 😂 (@reesetheone1) May 25, 2026

They probably needed a bath.

"A person close to AOC told Axios that she is still genuinely undecided on whether to run for president...[She] also is skeptical of early 2028 primary polls that are positive for her, including one this month showing her first among possible contenders"https://t.co/MhBI2UAgm5 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) May 25, 2026

She's not genuinely undecided. This is a game she is playing so she doesn't step on Kamala's toes too early.

That’s why she went to a Black church and code switched (that no one called her out on) talking about My Brothers and Sisters.. After she questioned our Blackness.. Get her *ss outta here! https://t.co/x5qVZvP9RD — LA-Tiere (@LuvLaTiere) May 25, 2026

Let the pandering begin.

6% in Iowa, dropouts after NH https://t.co/0j2dJ5UN2A — labourbosswoman (@girlbosswoman) May 25, 2026

The early predictions have started.

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She is way dumber than I thought to give up a likely winnable Senate seat to run for President. https://t.co/pWc1wZ7NCW — Still An Annoyed INTP (@DMC0821) May 25, 2026

That's not enough for her. She's too ambitious.

She has a much a chance at POTUS as I do at getting a date with Jeon Somi https://t.co/X5ND9H9MA9 — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) May 25, 2026

She's going to win the nom, it's going to be an all-Millennial race, and GenX will have squandered its two decade window. https://t.co/QcQSoEJa5i — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) May 25, 2026

That's a terrifying thought.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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