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From Bartender to President? AOC's Cringe National 'Not a 2028 Campaign' Tour Has Everyone Gawking

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on May 25, 2026

AOC is making moves indicating she may make a run for the White House in 2028

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She's traveling all around the country and meeting with every civic leader she can muster.

She should stick to bartending.

This is what Democrats do when they are losing. They start stoking rebellion and hard feelings. 

That is a terrifying thought.

Let them spend away.

Oh yes. That's very obvious.

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They probably needed a bath. 

She's not genuinely undecided. This is a game she is playing so she doesn't step on Kamala's toes too early. 

Let the pandering begin.

The early predictions have started. 

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That's not enough for her. She's too ambitious.

That's a terrifying thought. 

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

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