What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat...
James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT...
Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms...
VIP
Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening...
It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE...
Sit TF DOWN! Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on...
Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL...
Report: Man Who Believed He Was Jesus Sent to Meet Him After He...
Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a...
VIP
Cenk Uygur’s Muslim Pity Party: When ‘Oppressed’ Muslims Run Half the World
Hakeem Jeffries Disavows Antisemitic Dem Candidate in Texas, But What About Graham Platner...
From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly...
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
VIP
Sheriff Says She’ll Arrest Fake Made-Up Wannabe Law Enforcement: ‘You Don’t Want This...

'SICK of It': Taxpayer Confronting Local Gov for Putting Illegals First Will Take Your Breath Away (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on May 24, 2026
Twitchy

It's rare that we see a video that actually takes our breath away; we are fairly cynical, having seen everything and then some covering first Twitter, then X over the past decades.

Advertisement

Yeah. Decades.

Crazy, right? Want to feel really old? The Karate Kid is 64.

You're welcome.

All of that aside, when we were tagged in this video of a worker in Cape Cod confronting his local government over taxes and illegals, he truly did take our breath away. Whether it was because he was clearly either just finished with work or taking a break. He is truly the epitome of the sort of American that elected officials claim they care about.

So his questions and frankly, his anger about his current situation, are more than justified.

And whether or not he realizes it, he's a warrior.

Watch THIS: 

Admit it. No matter where you were while you watched this, you did a tiny little fistpump when he started talking about all the things he doesn't get but is expected to pay for when it comes to illegals in our country.

Recommended

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, we did too.

============================================================

Related:

What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat Vet Says SO Much (Vid)

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW

Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)

Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening and Haters Can't DEEEAL

It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners

'NOT Happening': Marco Rubio Shuts PANICANS DOWN in Straight-Fire Fire Update on Trump/Iran Deal (WATCH)

Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)

============================================================

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW
Sam J.
It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners
Sam J.
Patty Murray Completely MALFUNCTIONING During Heated Debate with Sean Duffy Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (WATCH)
Sam J.
Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)
Sam J.
What Graham Platner Did When PRESSED About His Vile Comments Regarding Army Combat Vet Says SO Much (Vid)
Sam J.
Post Takes Trump/Iran Deal Rumors Apart 1 by 1 Sharing What's REALLY Happening and Haters Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

James Woods Shares DAMNING Laundry List of Just How Unhinged, Destructive, and VIOLENT Dems Are and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement