'SICK of It': Taxpayer Confronting Local Gov for Putting Illegals First Will Take Your Breath Away (Vid)

It's rare that we see a video that actually takes our breath away; we are fairly cynical, having seen everything and then some covering first Twitter, then X over the past decades.

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Yeah. Decades.

Crazy, right? Want to feel really old? The Karate Kid is 64.

You're welcome.

All of that aside, when we were tagged in this video of a worker in Cape Cod confronting his local government over taxes and illegals, he truly did take our breath away. Whether it was because he was clearly either just finished with work or taking a break. He is truly the epitome of the sort of American that elected officials claim they care about.

So his questions and frankly, his anger about his current situation, are more than justified.

And whether or not he realizes it, he's a warrior.

Watch THIS:

The Barnstable County Assembly on Cape Cod, mostly comprised of anti-White leftists, was forced to take public comments yesterday on a new measure that would hamstring ICE from enforcing immigration law in the area. A local patriot managed to show up between work shifts and… pic.twitter.com/bYUtYO8xCB — Tom Hennessy (@Tomhennessey69) May 23, 2026

Admit it. No matter where you were while you watched this, you did a tiny little fistpump when he started talking about all the things he doesn't get but is expected to pay for when it comes to illegals in our country.

Yeah, we did too.

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