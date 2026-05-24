It's SO ON! DataRepublican Takes a Very RANTY Subpoena-Served Medea Benjamin of CODE PINK to the Cleaners

As Twitchy readers know, both Hasan Piker and CODE PINK's Medea Benjamin have been subpoenaed for their 'work' in Cuba.

And as you likely already know, Benjamin is not happy about it.

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Heh.

Taking medical supplies to pediatric hospitals in Cuba is now a crime? Saving the lives of babies is a crime? This administration is beyond grotesque. https://t.co/xsvQGEYzb8 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) May 24, 2026

Twitchy favorite and all-around bada*s DataRepublican took this opportunity to remind Benjamin what we all know about her already, thanks to DR.

This will absolutely leave a mark.

Hello Susan,



You worked and trained under a revolutionary government whose aim is to destroy us. You’ve freeloaded on us taxpayers by taking tax breaks to shuffle people all around hostile governments. You broke laws openly on video while allegedly staying in five star hotels in… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 24, 2026

Post continues:

... Cuba. The globalists let you get away with this for decades, because in their narcissistic worldview, as long as someone is working through the institutions as opposed to against institutions, they’re not a threat. Even if that means said someone is an active agent of Iran/Venezuela/China/Cuba… y’see, if it’s through “the institutions” then it’s fine. And so Bush, Obama, Biden, everyone turned a blind eye to foreign Communist threats inside American soil. Trump v2.0 isn’t making that mistake. You have no idea how many of us simply want to eradicate foreign subversives working within our soil. Just know you aren’t being targeted or singled out. Rather, your special treatment at the expense of taxpayers and our national security is finally coming to an end. You are one of the most egregious examples of a foreign agent ever, and allowed to roam freely in the Capitol on top of that. And thank you to whoever at CODEPINK sent me that email threatening to sue me. You drew my attention that day and I’ve never stopped.

If you need a reminder of the work DR has done over the years on CODE PINK, check out this thread:

🧵 THREAD: The history of Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODE PINK



Jodie Evans gets most of the attention as the co-founder of CODEPINK and Neville Singham's wife. But Medea Benjamin's history may be more interesting.



While creating the linked thread below, I dived into Medea… https://t.co/ifKjXFviwX pic.twitter.com/yonrnJCIED — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 26, 2025

Post continues:

... Bejamin briefly - who had an interesting history of speaking to Chinese media. She co-founded Global Exchange with her husband, Kevin Danaher, which goes on a number of "Reality Trips" to various closed countries - Cuba, Venezuela, among others. If you've followed me long enough ... you know that's a big red flag. State-facilitated exchange trips are one of the most common "soft power" tools that countries have in exporting their ideology to others.

Mess with the bull, you will get the horns. Just sayin'.

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