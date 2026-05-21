POPCORN* WATCH Candace Owens MELT DOWN After Getting Fact-NUKED by Guest Who Brought RECEIPTS (VID)

If you’ve ever wanted to see a guest turn the tables on Candace Owens during her own show, this clip is pure DISCO for anyone tired of unchallenged 'gotcha' journalism. Victor Marx, the Christian veteran and founder of All Things Possible Ministries, calmly but firmly dismantles what he calls her 'Temu TMZ' investigation into his Marine Corps record, pointing out basic errors—like claiming he only served two years when his DD-214 shows three—that any real reporter should have caught.

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Of course, she didn't catch it. She's not actually a reporter.

This is great. Painful (for her or her fans), but great.

Watch:

I could watch this on loop! @RealCandaceO looks rekt! About time someone punches back on her while on her show!! pic.twitter.com/cBiUG4VDiI — Tiffany Savage 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) May 20, 2026

So much cringe, so little time.

That’s hilarious — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 20, 2026

Love it. Imagine if the people who ran to a TP stage after Charlie was killed would have a spine like he does. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 20, 2026

The funniest part is that on the DD214, after service dates there is a box that breaks down service into years,months, days, exactly. Clerical error my backside 🤣 — Lynette Miller (@Netpetjet1st) May 20, 2026

The clerical error is a pretty weak-ass excuse.

I loved how he went after her! — BEEZ🐝 inthetrap (@BeezlyKre) May 20, 2026

He was polite yet firm. And she didn't know how to deal with someone who brought receipts.

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