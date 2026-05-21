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*POPCORN* WATCH Candace Owens MELT DOWN After Getting Fact-NUKED by Guest Who Brought RECEIPTS (VID)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on May 21, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

If you’ve ever wanted to see a guest turn the tables on Candace Owens during her own show, this clip is pure DISCO for anyone tired of unchallenged 'gotcha' journalism. Victor Marx, the Christian veteran and founder of All Things Possible Ministries, calmly but firmly dismantles what he calls her 'Temu TMZ' investigation into his Marine Corps record, pointing out basic errors—like claiming he only served two years when his DD-214 shows three—that any real reporter should have caught.

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Of course, she didn't catch it. She's not actually a reporter.

This is great. Painful (for her or her fans), but great.

Watch:

So much cringe, so little time.

The clerical error is a pretty weak-ass excuse.

He was polite yet firm. And she didn't know how to deal with someone who brought receipts.

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