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Marc Elias Sets Himself Up for a MAJOR TORCHING from Mollie Hemingway That's Just Too Damn FUNNY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on May 19, 2026
Twitchy Meme

The way Marc Elias refers to his own site, which he alone writes as if it's a separate entity, is sorta creepy. Ok, it's really creepy, and comes across as if he's trying to convince people it's not his site and he just really, really, really likes it.

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Slimy, right?

And yet that reads for the boil on the butt of humanity that is Mark Elias.

Seems he is trying to raise money, almost as if all of those losses are starting to add up for him.

Please. Nobody believes anyone 'keeps asking him' how they can help him.

Mollie Hemingway jumped into the thread to drop Elias, once and for all.

Post continues:

... efforts. Look into him!

We love how she calls him, buddy. Heh.

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Sam J.
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Oof.

Those really tough weeks sure are adding up.

We love to see it.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY KASH PATEL MIKE JOHNSON STEPHEN MILLER THOMAS MASSIE

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AG Todd Blanche NUKE-I-FIES Van Hollen for DISGRACEFUL Insinuation During Heated Trump Fund Debate -WATCH Sam J.
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