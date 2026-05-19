Marc Elias Sets Himself Up for a MAJOR TORCHING from Mollie Hemingway That's Just Too Damn FUNNY

The way Marc Elias refers to his own site, which he alone writes as if it's a separate entity, is sorta creepy. Ok, it's really creepy, and comes across as if he's trying to convince people it's not his site and he just really, really, really likes it.

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Slimy, right?

And yet that reads for the boil on the butt of humanity that is Mark Elias.

Seems he is trying to raise money, almost as if all of those losses are starting to add up for him.

Many of you are asking how you can help me. My only ask is this: Spread the word about the threats to democracy and how we can fight back. Tell everyone to subscribe to Democracy Docket for free and share its content with everyone you know. Thanks. https://t.co/0StGlWz45f — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 18, 2026

Please. Nobody believes anyone 'keeps asking him' how they can help him.

“How can I also subvert our institutions, you ask? Well simple like and subscribe!” — American Snarker (@americansnarker) May 19, 2026

Mollie Hemingway jumped into the thread to drop Elias, once and for all.

Buddy, do I have news for you! A man named Marc Elias is behind most threats to election integrity, including the nepharioys and horrific Russia collusion lie, efforts to destabilize election security with tens of millions of unsupervised ballots, and even radical gerrymander… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 18, 2026

Post continues:

... efforts. Look into him!

We love how she calls him, buddy. Heh.

Found the biggest "threat to Democracy" you keep harping on about. pic.twitter.com/QXICWKdUfT — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) May 18, 2026

Oof.

Dam nice ratio, you're getting cooked election rigger! pic.twitter.com/JBEUoqvGLs — Derpstated (@Derpst8d) May 18, 2026

Those really tough weeks sure are adding up.

We love to see it.

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