We've Seen Some Hilariously IMPRESSIVE Meltdowns, but Marc Elias' Multi-Day Flip Out May Take the CAKE

Marc Elias is a boil on the butt of humanity. No, you know what, we've used that insult a lot in our articles referring to many people of the Leftist or Democratic persuasion. Goes to show there are many, many boils on the butt of humanity on the Left ... but Elias is something much worse.

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He's like a festering wound on a boil on the butt of humanity.

It's a little clunky, and probably won't fit on a bumper sticker, but it works.

Seems Elias is adamant that he will not tone his rhetoric down because Trump is a threat to democracy. Oh, and Trump has called him names and stuff.

What a baby:

Trump has called me an "election stealing lawyer," a "radical" and a "bad person." He has posted that I am "scared" and "should be." His FBI director said I am "the enemy of the Republican Party."



I won't stop speaking out against the threat Trump poses to democracy. Period. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 26, 2026

Ok, so this post is embarrassing all on its own, but then you look at his timeline and woof.

Holy cow he can't stop. I made this yesterday, didn't even add this last one. https://t.co/csSsqF4dwu pic.twitter.com/ReqV9qQcnY — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 28, 2026

The man is having some sort of break.

As for Elias' comments about our president, he's not really calling him out about democracy or doing it to help his fellow man. No, he comes across as the unhinged, cheating, dirty, vile little toad that he really is.

See for yourselves:

Marc Elias, in his own words:



"Donald Trump is plotting to overthrow American democracy."

"Echoing Hitler's rise to power."

"It is possible that our constitutional system simply cannot handle a threat like Trump."

"Existential threat to democracy."

"He is not a normal candidate.… https://t.co/zBSn8URgzi — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) April 26, 2026

Post continues:

There are no both sides. There can be no false equivalencies." "Trump will do anything to win and the Republican Party will aid and abet him at every turn." "We can expect he will insist his supporters be more aggressive, more ruthless and more violent." "What we must do is nothing less than protect democracy from Donald Trump." "Anyone who thinks that a re-elected President Trump would not insist on controlling ballot counting and certification has simply not been paying attention." "I have watched the Republican Party morph into a crime family that boasts about rigging elections." "Donald Trump has spent his week making deranged threats to world peace." Plus a weekly podcast called "Defending Democracy with Marc Elias."Episode titles include "WARNING: Trump's 2026 Plan to Weaponize Your Voter Data," "8 Alarming Ways Trump and Republicans Plan to Undermine 2026 Elections," and "WARNING: Trump's Fascist Takeover Has Accelerated." A 60 Minutes segment titled "Trump's Attacks on the Rule of Law and Democracy."And today, on April 26, 2026: "I won't stop speaking out against the threat Trump poses to democracy. Period."

Told you. He sucks.

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