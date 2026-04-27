WTAF?! LISTEN to What S.E. Cupp Said About Trump Barely 30 Minutes Before 4th Assassination Attempt

If you want to see the sort of rhetoric that could be influencing crazy people to do horrible things, look no further than our pals in the mainstream media. They have been more than happy to spew and spread all sorts of grotesque lies about the president, from accusing him of being LITERALLY HITLER to doing the whole 'wink wink nudge nudge' about his being a predator of sorts.

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They are straight-up telling Americans that Trump wants them dead.

For example, check out the garbage S.E. Cupp was pushing barely 30 minutes before the incident:

30 minutes before a shooter fired at the WHCD with Trump in attendance... CNN's S.E. Cupp said Trump was “a guy who wants us dead…" pic.twitter.com/XiQFtAGWZW — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 26, 2026

We know Cole Allen believed that Trump is a predator and that he is trying to hurt Americans. What's really wild is our pals on the Left can't even point to EXTREME LEFTIES because these are all very common talking points in their narrative.

If they're comparing the Trump administration to the Nazi regime, it must be a day that ends in Y.

"If he didn't want us ded he would resign, see he wants us ded!!".....she is SOOOOO Stupid....so Bought In.......is he suppose to just do what Biden woulda done or Harris, or one of the Obama Dudes...... — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) April 26, 2026

At this point, calling her stupid is an insult to stupid people.

S E Cupp is a dilapidated cow — Cheri (Sneetch with no star) (@Cheri1655783284) April 26, 2026

No offense to any dilapidated cows who may be reading this.

Heh.

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Related:

BOOYAH: Mike Davis Drops Hakeem Jeffries Like a Bad HABIT for Lecturing the RIGHT About Violent Rhetoric

X's Nikita Bier's Response to Taylor Lorenz Crying About Leftist Utopia BlueSky Canceling Her Is GLORIOUS

'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

One LOOK at This Senator's X Timeline and You Can Tell Where WHCD Shooter Got a LOT of His Talking Points

Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

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