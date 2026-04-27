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WTAF?! LISTEN to What S.E. Cupp Said About Trump Barely 30 Minutes Before 4th Assassination Attempt

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on April 27, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you want to see the sort of rhetoric that could be influencing crazy people to do horrible things, look no further than our pals in the mainstream media. They have been more than happy to spew and spread all sorts of grotesque lies about the president, from accusing him of being LITERALLY HITLER to doing the whole 'wink wink nudge nudge' about his being a predator of sorts.

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They are straight-up telling Americans that Trump wants them dead.

For example, check out the garbage S.E. Cupp was pushing barely 30 minutes before the incident:

We know Cole Allen believed that Trump is a predator and that he is trying to hurt Americans. What's really wild is our pals on the Left can't even point to EXTREME LEFTIES because these are all very common talking points in their narrative.

If they're comparing the Trump administration to the Nazi regime, it must be a day that ends in Y.

At this point, calling her stupid is an insult to stupid people.

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No offense to any dilapidated cows who may be reading this.

Heh.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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