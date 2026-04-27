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Bro, TAKE THE L! Hakeem Jeffries DROPPED Like a Bad HABIT for Lecturing the RIGHT About Violent Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 27, 2026
Twitchy

Have we mentioned lately that Hakeem Jeffries is truly a boil on the butt of humanity?

Yes?

Ok, well, he still is, so there's that.

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Someone close to this guy really should talk to him about the importance of reading the room. Attacking members of Congress for calling out Democrats and their divisive, even dangerous, rhetoric and then invoking January 6th was really, really, really (REALLY REALLY) stupid.

We know, this guy isn't exactly a rocket scientist, but c'mon, man. This is bad, especially since we'd seen the WHCD shooter's manifesto and several of his old posts and tweets. There is no doubt about his motive or what radicalized him.

Mike Davis said it perfectly and directly:

Post continues:

... You can't say the same.

We have long said that if Republicans were even 1/10th as violent as our pals on the Left insist we are, things would be so much different. No one tried to assassinate Biden, Obama, Kamala, or Bill Clinton... there have been three attempts on Trump's life now (four, if you count the crazy who showed up at Mar-a-Lago when the president was not there). And Hakeem wants to pretend the Right is violent?

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Dude.

No.

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ABIGAIL SPANBERGER BEN SHAPIRO BLUESKY JIMMY KIMMEL TAYLOR LORENZ

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