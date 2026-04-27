Bro, TAKE THE L! Hakeem Jeffries DROPPED Like a Bad HABIT for Lecturing the RIGHT About Violent Rhetoric

Have we mentioned lately that Hakeem Jeffries is truly a boil on the butt of humanity?

Yes?

Ok, well, he still is, so there's that.

America will not be lectured about civility by far right extremists in Congress.



Particularly those who provide aid and comfort to hundreds of violent rioters who brutally beat police officers on January 6.



There will be ample time to vigorously debate the issues of the day.… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026

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Someone close to this guy really should talk to him about the importance of reading the room. Attacking members of Congress for calling out Democrats and their divisive, even dangerous, rhetoric and then invoking January 6th was really, really, really (REALLY REALLY) stupid.

We know, this guy isn't exactly a rocket scientist, but c'mon, man. This is bad, especially since we'd seen the WHCD shooter's manifesto and several of his old posts and tweets. There is no doubt about his motive or what radicalized him.

Mike Davis said it perfectly and directly:

F**k off, Hakeem.



We don't need lectured by Democrat politicians, like you, who created and promote your Democrat assassination culture.



If Trump supporters on J6 actually wanted to kill any of you, they would have brought their guns.



Our side isn't trying to kill your side.… https://t.co/vkrkQC91dv — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 27, 2026

Post continues:

... You can't say the same.

We have long said that if Republicans were even 1/10th as violent as our pals on the Left insist we are, things would be so much different. No one tried to assassinate Biden, Obama, Kamala, or Bill Clinton... there have been three attempts on Trump's life now (four, if you count the crazy who showed up at Mar-a-Lago when the president was not there). And Hakeem wants to pretend the Right is violent?

Dude.

No.

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Related:

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'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family

One LOOK at This Senator's X Timeline and You Can Tell Where WHCD Shooter Got a LOT of His Talking Points

Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO PROUD

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