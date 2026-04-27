One LOOK at This Senator's X Timeline and You Can Tell Where WHCD Shooter Got a LOT of His Talking Points

One of the scariest parts of the WHCD shooting is that the gunman was influenced by the very ordinary, everyday Democrat talking points. The things he wrote in his manifesto (and in his past tweets and posts) could have come from several Democrats on X.

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Case in point.

Cole Allen frequently reposted Sen. Ron Wyden. Wyden often compares Trump administration officials to Nazis who "cover for pedophiles." This is shocking considering Wyden's family is under investigation after his 10-year-old daughter sexually harassed her gay male babysitter and… pic.twitter.com/f7Z7bVwWjC — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) April 26, 2026

Post continues: (and hooboy)

... and drove him to take his own life. I am still left wondering where a 10-year-old girl learns this kind of behavior. It is usually a sign that the child is being abused themselves. Deeply concerning.

Ummm.

We did not know that.

What we do know is how to go through Wyden's old tweets and posts ... and what do you know? There's a whole lot of fearmongering in his posts, especially about Nazis. Here are several:

Off prompter and in his own words, the president gives comfort to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Absolutely horrifying. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

White supremacists and neo-Nazis are truly bad people. Try saying that. https://t.co/20f0iCppv2 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

Wyden loved to push the false narrative about Trump, claiming that neo-Nazis were very fine people. This has been debunked hundreds of times, and yet, these posts still sit on his timeline.

As the son of parents that fled the Nazis…I have some concerns https://t.co/Dm05GlnoUD — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 24, 2024

After Charlottesville, Trump called these neo-Nazis and white nationalists shouting anti-Semitic slurs “very fine people”. It’s clear that we cannot put an end to these hate crimes without addressing Trump’s enabling of these acts. https://t.co/3yU14vZ6iG — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 28, 2019

He did not. We also now know that SPLC may have been funding all of this white hate themselves. Again, the posts are still on his timeline.

Facebook has not only refused to effectively crack down on hate-spewing Nazis, the New York Times revealed it actually encouraged anti-Semitism by hiring degenerate right-wing propagandists to concoct conspiracies that tap into anti-Semitic biases. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 15, 2018

Sounds like Allen's manifesto, eh?

Especially the predator stuff ...

If the Trump administration wasn’t running a full-on pedophile protection program, they’d have these investigations up and running already. Instead, they’re hiding the vast majority of the Epstein files and letting Epstein’s enablers and co-conspirators off the hook. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 15, 2026

Bessent is fuming that I blew the whistle on the fact that he's hiding a huge Epstein file at the Treasury Department. Thousands of pages worth of Epstein's bank records with names. Until he releases it, he’s just running interference for Epstein’s pedophile ring. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 13, 2025

Accusing Trump's administration of horrible things ... and gosh, who was Allen targeting? Oh yeah.

Members of Congress should remember that a vote for a clean FISA reauthorization is a vote to hand Kash Patel, Stephen Miller and Donald Trump the power to spy on Americans without a warrant on a silver platter. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 27, 2026

He sent this one just three minutes ago. Wonder if it will scare any other paranoid, delusional people into doing terrible and horrible things.

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I’ll continue fighting like hell to sound the alarm and throw up roadblocks. But if the thought of the Trump administration having these powers scares you, now’s the time to make your voice heard. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 23, 2026

Good Lord, he does nothing but sound alarms and post scary, fake stuff.

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Related:

Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO PROUD

Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him

PBS WH Correspondent (Acosta's GF!) BODIED for Whining That Hegseth Wouldn't Answer Questions During Evac

Bless Their HEARTS! Brian Stelter and Other Media Already Making Assassination Attempt About Themselves

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