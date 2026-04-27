X's Nikita Bier's Response to Taylor Lorenz Crying About Leftist Utopia BlueSky Canceling...
'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent...
'Peak Politico'! Republicans Are Pouncing (Sort of) Again After the WHCD Shooting
RATIO! Scott Jennings and Others Self-Awareness Nuke Tim Walz's Post Condemning Political...
Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an...
Nancy Pelosi's Post About WHCD Shooting Sparks Flashbacks to What She Said About...
VIP
Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO...
Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
‘Gun Violence’: Dem Jamie Raskin Gets a Fake Narrative Assist From Margaret Brennan...
'Friendly Assassin' Cole Allen's Manifesto Shows WHCD Shooter Is a Very Intelligent Idiot
WHCA President Who Was Sitting Next to Trump Puts Down ANOTHER Conspiracy Theory...
Trump Obliterates Norah O’Donnell: 'You’re Disgraceful' After She Tries Smearing Him With...
Obama Plays Dumb on Trump Assassination Attempt: 'Unknown Motive' Despite Shooter’s Anti-T...

One LOOK at This Senator's X Timeline and You Can Tell Where WHCD Shooter Got a LOT of His Talking Points

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on April 27, 2026
Meme

One of the scariest parts of the WHCD shooting is that the gunman was influenced by the very ordinary, everyday Democrat talking points. The things he wrote in his manifesto (and in his past tweets and posts) could have come from several Democrats on X.

Advertisement

Case in point.

Post continues: (and hooboy)

... and drove him to take his own life.

I am still left wondering where a 10-year-old girl learns this kind of behavior. It is usually a sign that the child is being abused themselves. Deeply concerning.

Ummm.

We did not know that.

What we do know is how to go through Wyden's old tweets and posts ... and what do you know? There's a whole lot of fearmongering in his posts, especially about Nazis. Here are several:

Wyden loved to push the false narrative about Trump, claiming that neo-Nazis were very fine people. This has been debunked hundreds of times, and yet, these posts still sit on his timeline.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He did not. We also now know that SPLC may have been funding all of this white hate themselves. Again, the posts are still on his timeline.

Sounds like Allen's manifesto, eh? 

Especially the predator stuff ...

Accusing Trump's administration of horrible things ... and gosh, who was Allen targeting? Oh yeah. 

He sent this one just three minutes ago. Wonder if it will scare any other paranoid, delusional people into doing terrible and horrible things.

Advertisement

Good Lord, he does nothing but sound alarms and post scary, fake stuff.

============================================================

Related:

Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL

Virginia Democrats (Especially Abigail Spanberger!) Would Make King George III Himself SO PROUD

Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him

PBS WH Correspondent (Acosta's GF!) BODIED for Whining That Hegseth Wouldn't Answer Questions During Evac

Bless Their HEARTS! Brian Stelter and Other Media Already Making Assassination Attempt About Themselves

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO DEMOCRAT PARTY RON WYDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Enough Is ENOUGH': Melania GOES OFF on Coward Jimmy Kimmel and His Violent Rhetoric Against Her Family
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro DOG-WALKS Hasan Piker in BRUTAL Back and Forth About What an A-Hole He Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
RATIO! Scott Jennings and Others Self-Awareness Nuke Tim Walz's Post Condemning Political Violence
Doug P.
Dems' FAVORITE Narrative Bites the DUST --> WHCD Shooter’s Old Posts Expose EXACTLY Who Radicalized Him
Sam J.
'Peak Politico'! Republicans Are Pouncing (Sort of) Again After the WHCD Shooting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement