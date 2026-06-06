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Dem Rep. Debbie Dingell Decides a Profanity-Laced Shaming Is the Best Way to Convince Midterm Voters

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on June 06, 2026
Twitter

Perhaps Rep. Debbie Dingell was still reeling after being torched by Scott Jennings on CNN, but whatever the case, it was clear the Michigan Democrat was in a bad mood this week.

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When it comes to trying to convince more voters ahead of the midterms, we certainly hope the congresswoman keeps up this approach. This is what "winning hearts and minds" looks and sounds like. Wait, maybe not: 

Well, that's certainly ONE way to do it. 

Projection detected:

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And yet those are the same people who preach about "No Kings." Projection is a real thing. 

Maybe grumpy Debbie Dingell missed her nap. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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