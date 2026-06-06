Dem Rep. Debbie Dingell Decides a Profanity-Laced Shaming Is the Best Way to Convince Midterm Voters

Perhaps Rep. Debbie Dingell was still reeling after being torched by Scott Jennings on CNN, but whatever the case, it was clear the Michigan Democrat was in a bad mood this week.

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When it comes to trying to convince more voters ahead of the midterms, we certainly hope the congresswoman keeps up this approach. This is what "winning hearts and minds" looks and sounds like. Wait, maybe not:

UNHINGED



Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell just CUSSED OUT a voter.



“You know, I don’t appreciate being told we’re not doing enough when I fuckin’ voted on two war resolutions this week…you fuckin’ elected a Republican…” pic.twitter.com/ItTeoESaaN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2026

Well, that's certainly ONE way to do it.

Democrats are keeping it classy. https://t.co/0lAFIGlkur — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 6, 2026

😵‍💫Democrats are having a full blown

Nervous Breakdown ! https://t.co/tnmPIdoY0K — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 6, 2026

Projection detected:

Everything they criticized about Trump they now do. — AAE (@AAC0519) June 6, 2026

The Dingell family has controlled a seat in the US House of Representatives for 93 years.



We are a country with no king, but the Dingells remain in control of the seat like royalty. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) June 6, 2026

How is she still there?



Didn't John Dingell die about 20 years ago?



Little known fact -- I've posted it here before.



Michigan gained 4 seats in Congress from the 1930 census. John Dingell Sr. successfully ran for one of those new seats in 1932. He was born in 1894.



He… https://t.co/i5gHd3f4dw — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) June 6, 2026

And yet those are the same people who preach about "No Kings." Projection is a real thing.

Maybe grumpy Debbie Dingell missed her nap.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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