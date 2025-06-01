And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER FACE (Watch)

You guys remember Debbie Dingell, right? She's the Democrat who fell asleep during a hearing? She then claimed she'd been up all night fighting evil Republicans or something, and that made it ok.

Yeah.

Whatever makes her feel better.

The video was pretty damning ... and hilarious.

And speaking of damning and hilarious, Scott Jennings just nuked Dingell by DEFENDING her party. No, really.

Watch:

🚨🔥Scott Jennings torches hapless Debbie Dingell over the sad state of Democrat party leadership:



“I'll defend the Democrats. They are for things. Illegal aliens. You're for boys in girls' sports. And that's why you have such struggles right now in your party."



“You're not for… pic.twitter.com/QZoyesx7ke — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

Post continues:

“You're not for anything that's on the right side of any of the 8/20 issues that are driving this cultural divide in America." "Tim Walz is a special mixture of extreme buffoonery and a mean spirit, which is a toxic brew." "Moore is interesting, probably more interesting than some of the radicals you have out there. Crockett, AOC. I mean, these are the true leaders of your party right now."

He's right.

That's why she's making that face. Then again, her face might always look like that, it's hard to tell.

Dingell has several liabilities:

-She's just as thick as Jeffries, Pressley et al

-She's still afraid to criticize or challenge the 'leaders'

-Even if she did she would add or change nothing — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) June 1, 2025

We see what he did there.

Once Again 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/qtiVCrkmVE — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) June 1, 2025

We have yet to see Jennings be wrong.

I love how the other panelist was trying so hard not to laugh his ass off as Jennings torches these people.



It's like shooting fish in a barrel for Scott - they make it so easy. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) June 1, 2025

democrats are becoming a fringe party. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) June 1, 2025

They've been the fringe party for a long, long time. It's just getting harder for them to hide it.

