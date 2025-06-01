SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout...
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi...
WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE...
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems...
VIP
So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah,...
Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute...
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over...
BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLO...
‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’...
VIP
CNN Laser-Focused on Trump’s Health During First Term but Took a Four-Year Vacation...
Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking...
White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a...
VIP
Idea of Jake Tapper’s Book Came to Him When He Realized Kamala Harris...
Writer's Politico Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’

And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER FACE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You guys remember Debbie Dingell, right? She's the Democrat who fell asleep during a hearing? She then claimed she'd been up all night fighting evil Republicans or something, and that made it ok.

Advertisement

Yeah.

Whatever makes her feel better. 

The video was pretty damning ... and hilarious.

And speaking of damning and hilarious, Scott Jennings just nuked Dingell by DEFENDING her party. No, really.

Watch:

Post continues:

“You're not for anything that's on the right side of any of the 8/20 issues that are driving this cultural divide in America."

"Tim Walz is a special mixture of extreme buffoonery and a mean spirit, which is a toxic brew."

"Moore is interesting, probably more interesting than some of the radicals you have out there. Crockett, AOC. I mean, these are the true leaders of your party right now."

He's right.

That's why she's making that face. Then again, her face might always look like that, it's hard to tell.

We see what he did there.

Recommended

Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have yet to see Jennings be wrong.

They've been the fringe party for a long, long time. It's just getting harder for them to hide it.

============================================================

Related:

Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme

WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE Dem Leaders (He Is One!)

The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)

So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah, It Just Got DEBUNKED

'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son=

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme
Sam J.
SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE Dem Leaders (He Is One!)
Sam J.
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute ISN'T a Nazi Salute
Sam J.
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme Sam J.
Advertisement