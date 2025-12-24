Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North...
Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship
Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept...
Margaret Sullivan Says Journalism's Goal Is to 'Afflict the Comfortable and Comfort the...
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS...
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead...
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Left...
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who...
VIP
Belated Festivus Grievances: X's Broken Algo, Scams Stealing Billions, and Anti-Semitism C...
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals...
A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 24, 2025
Twitchy

By now, you all know how horrible Jennifer Welch and her accomplice, Angie Sullivan, are. We try to stay away from commenting on people's looks, but Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics hit the nail on the head when he posted a promotional photo of Welch with the caption, "The perfect avatar for today's Democratic party."

Advertisement

Our own managing editor, Sam J., published a piece featuring a post by Derek Hunter that asked two questions we've all been asking:

That's classic. Hunter got spanked by X for another post about Welch and Sullivan, though. He used the T-word.

Botox CHUD. That's perfect. You can say that, but you can't use the T-word, because it violates X's rules against hateful conduct.

Recommended

Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship
Brett T.
Advertisement

This reminds us of back in 2019, when multiple Twitter users (under Jack Dorsey's leadership) were suspended for calling CNN's Brian Stelter a "pansy." We think you could get away with that on Elon Musk's X, although Stelter is more often called a potato.

Hunter would have been fine if he'd said, "The trans one still won't let the ugly one talk."

Welch does nothing but spew hateful things … that's her shtick.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship
Brett T.
Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North Pole
justmindy
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Brett T.
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS Debate with Alex Cooper
justmindy
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship Brett T.
Advertisement