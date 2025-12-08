VIP
The AWFL Face That Launched a Thousand Quips - Is Jennifer Welch the Perfect Avatar for the Dem Party?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on December 08, 2025
AngieArtist

Podcaster Jennifer Welch is not only speaking for herself but apparently for her entire Democrat Party. The corpse-like Welch is very animated on her ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast while being the miserable, bitter, abrasive, unattractive face of the Democrat Party.

Posters say she’s a perfect representation of where the Democrat Party is today.

Oftentimes, the hate within rises to the surface and is visible for all to see. It ages you, too.

Posters couldn’t help but notice Welch’s talon-like hands in the pic.

Many wish Welch had stayed in her native Mordor.

People say she deserves the face she has. That doesn’t mean we deserve to see it. What did we do wrong? Commenters cope by comparing her countenance to similar creatures' features.

Stop disparaging that poor bird.

Posters say she’s the quintessential affluent white liberal female. That’s an AWFL thing to say.

That looks about right.

Welch’s podcast co-star, Angie Sullivan, is her spitting image. Emphasis on spitting. The Democrats have a co-avatar in her.

Yes, and they’ll get more votes than traditional candidates as we just witnessed in Tennessee with Aftyn Behn. This is why MAGA has to get out and vote. Our country can’t afford to be dragged into the Democrats’ gloomy AWFL snakepit.

