Before and Aftyn: Scott Jennings Says Brace for More ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Dem Candidates Like Behn

Democrat far-leftist Aftyn Behn lost to Republican Matt Van Epps in a Tennessee Congressional District election on Tuesday night. His margin of victory is roughly nine points. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says, despite the loss, the Democrat Party will see this as a blueprint for future races. In other words, Democrats are about to unleash a whole lot of crazy on the voting public.

Here’s more. (READ)

Aftyn Behn (D) lost tonight's special election in TN, but make no mistake: She’s the median Democrat, a lunatic radical progressive. I wouldn't be surprised if Dems continue to run the most Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs candidates they can find. Is this really who we want running the country? Defund the police radicals who look down their noses at rural America?

Here’s Jennings breaking it all down on CNN. (WATCH)

Is this really who we want running the… pic.twitter.com/oxYpbdtihz — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 3, 2025

Thank you for saying Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs. It’s the best descriptor out there. — DOGEtheIdeology (@happymama6262) December 3, 2025

These cuckoos are pushing all the old guard Democrats out of the nest.

Posters say this is the Democrat Party going forward.

It’s the new normal, Scott… Candidates like this is what we’ll see from now on. If there are any common sense Democrats left, they’ll be shamed into not running for some radical socialist. This IS the New Democratic Party…💯🤷🏼‍♂️ — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) December 3, 2025

The wild thing - they keep trying to turnout AOC clones. But there is only one AOC.



Thankfully there is only one AOC.



If they actually ran competent, sane candidates, I’d be more concerned. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) December 3, 2025

We should all count our blessings that there is only one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democrat Party and its donors flooded Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District with campaign cash, and it worked on voters.

I live in the district in TN Van Epps just won... I have NEVER seen so many ads on YouTube for a Dem candidate, Behns ad was 50%+ of ALL ads I have seen in the past week, and I saw ZERO ads from Van Epps... big money is behind these anti-American socialists still! — The Beer Paladin (@Beer_Paladin) December 3, 2025

I live in TN-07 also. I 100% agree with you! — Mary Bart (@2011CARDINALS) December 3, 2025

She got too close... her ad was good. She hates us and TN. Something is deeply wrong here. — The Beer Paladin (@Beer_Paladin) December 3, 2025

Republicans will have to match or surpass spending on ads and outreach to remain competitive in blue cities in red districts.

Commenters are shocked at how many voters turned out for a candidate so against traditional norms.

It's chilling how many urban voters rallied behind Behn, a self-proclaimed "unapologetic progressive" who embodies the Dems' radical wing, pushing policies that spit on traditional American values while coddling criminals and big government. Looks like radicalism sells in blue bubbles, but flops nationally. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) December 3, 2025

Blue retirees fleeing the cesspool they voted for have infected Nashville and Davidson county, and are voting for the same garbage they fled. — Dr of Thinkology aka Bad Bundy (@bara_gen72926) December 3, 2025

Behn is the sample of the new modern liberal woman. Crazy... — Andi B&W Ⓜ️ (@andiblue211) December 3, 2025

They’re like locusts devouring everything in their path.

Posters say these upcoming radical socialist anti-American Democrat candidates will get urban votes, but crazy won’t play so well outside blue enclaves.

TN just rejected a candidate who wouldn’t disavow “defund the police.”



That’s not “moderate.” That’s the modern Democrat Party—and rural voters saw right through it. — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) December 3, 2025

Chick is literally a domestic terrorist sympathizer. If this is the modern 'centrist lib', then the Democrat Party is a national security threat. pic.twitter.com/s0gQkMPfMk — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 3, 2025

The level of insanity that they are willing to trot out in front of the American people and say that it is “normal” is mind-boggling. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) December 3, 2025

Democrats only care about power. If they think they can achieve it with Aftyn Behn clones, that’s exactly which way the desperate party will steer itself. We've only just begun to see crazy.

