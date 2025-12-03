Thirsty Thief: Raccoon Goes on Bender at Virginia Liquor Store and Is Found...
Before and Aftyn: Scott Jennings Says Brace for More ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Dem Candidates Like Behn

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Democrat far-leftist Aftyn Behn lost to Republican Matt Van Epps in a Tennessee Congressional District election on Tuesday night. His margin of victory is roughly nine points. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says, despite the loss, the Democrat Party will see this as a blueprint for future races. In other words, Democrats are about to unleash a whole lot of crazy on the voting public.

Here’s more. (READ)

Aftyn Behn (D) lost tonight's special election in TN, but make no mistake: She’s the median Democrat, a lunatic radical progressive.

I wouldn't be surprised if Dems continue to run the most Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs candidates they can find.

Is this really who we want running the country? Defund the police radicals who look down their noses at rural America?

Here’s Jennings breaking it all down on CNN. (WATCH)

These cuckoos are pushing all the old guard Democrats out of the nest.

Posters say this is the Democrat Party going forward.

We should all count our blessings that there is only one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democrat Party and its donors flooded Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District with campaign cash, and it worked on voters.

Republicans will have to match or surpass spending on ads and outreach to remain competitive in blue cities in red districts.

Commenters are shocked at how many voters turned out for a candidate so against traditional norms.

It's chilling how many urban voters rallied behind Behn, a self-proclaimed "unapologetic progressive" who embodies the Dems' radical wing, pushing policies that spit on traditional American values while coddling criminals and big government. Looks like radicalism sells in blue bubbles, but flops nationally.

— AgaObF (@AgaObF) December 3, 2025

They’re like locusts devouring everything in their path.

Posters say these upcoming radical socialist anti-American Democrat candidates will get urban votes, but crazy won’t play so well outside blue enclaves.

Democrats only care about power. If they think they can achieve it with Aftyn Behn clones, that’s exactly which way the desperate party will steer itself. We've only just begun to see crazy.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM TENNESSEE





