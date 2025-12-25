Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to This Christmas

As 2025 comes to a close we can now flash back about 12 months and take a look at just how much things have changed for the better, no matter how hard the Democrats try to gaslight and pretend otherwise.

Cleaning up all the messes after the four years Biden, Harris and President Autopen were in office might take a little longer, but big progress has been made.

-Crime rates at historic lows.

-The murder rate at a historic low.

-Illegal border crossings at the lowest levels in decades.

-Peace deals emerging around the world.



Merry Christmas from the Trump Administration. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/06xpsOwr1O — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 24, 2025

ICE also notes that deporting the Democrats' beloved criminal illegals has made an impact on the murder rate and other crimes:

Deporting criminal illegal alien murderers reduces murder.



It’s just common sense.https://t.co/9XOZx52ZuQ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 24, 2025

Now we get to the scene at the southern border and what a difference a year makes.

Compare and contrast, via the Border Patrol's video:

Border Patrol just posted a video of the U.S. border "Last Christmas vs This Christmas" pic.twitter.com/6PO028oneH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 25, 2025

It's true that new legislation wasn't necessary -- only a new president.

IMAGINE...One man caused this...one man stopped it.



We no longer have millions of people trying to break our laws. https://t.co/8G0q9UW4gH — Jeff H. (@JeffH08594350) December 25, 2025

Merry Christmas, everybody!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you and Merry Christmas!