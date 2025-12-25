Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to This Christmas

Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s...
Doug P. | 1:00 PM on December 25, 2025
gif

As 2025 comes to a close we can now flash back about 12 months and take a look at just how much things have changed for the better, no matter how hard the Democrats try to gaslight and pretend otherwise. 

Advertisement

Cleaning up all the messes after the four years Biden, Harris and President Autopen were in office might take a little longer, but big progress has been made. 

ICE also notes that deporting the Democrats' beloved criminal illegals has made an impact on the murder rate and other crimes: 

Now we get to the scene at the southern border and what a difference a year makes. 

Compare and contrast, via the Border Patrol's video: 

It's true that new legislation wasn't necessary -- only a new president. 

Merry Christmas, everybody!

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

