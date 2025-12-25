Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America Because of Multiculturalism

We get it … more and more Western countries are clamping down on free speech. Sydney is the capital of New South Wales, where 15 people were shot by a father-and-son team while celebrating "Hanukkah on the Beach."

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns held a news conference where he explained why his country doesn't have the same freedom of speech of which the United States is so proud. Here's worried that some are agitating in Parliament about it, but he says they must ask themselves, "What do they want people to have the right to say?"

The reason they don't have freedom of speech like America is that they're trying to hold together a multicultural community.

Here's the Premier of New South Wales:



"We don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the U.S., and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community."



You can have free speech or you can have multiculturalism. You can't have both. https://t.co/vCfZaK3k6h pic.twitter.com/7tEYHVfHGo — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) December 20, 2025

The entire Western world is descending into fascism, except for the USA.



Funnily enough, it's the USA that the Commonwealth fascists accuse of fascism. https://t.co/fhnWYkDRB3 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 22, 2025

I’m sure nothing holds a multicultural community “together” like silencing the native-born population. — Charles Holt (@CharlesEHolt3) December 22, 2025

If we don't allow people to say racist things, it will rewire their brains, and they will no longer be racist. Those feeling "anti-migrant sentiment" will certainly change their ways if you prohibit them from expressing it.

When the states with speech codes and technocratic enforcement call the U.S. fascist, it tells you who’s actually consolidating power. — Keith Manley (@KeithManleyjr) December 22, 2025

In other words, they have to censor those who notice “multiculturalism” with people that are completely incompatible with Western society isn’t working? — Skylark (@skylark1984) December 22, 2025

It's a generally observable rule that a guilty party always accuses the other party of that which they are guilty.

Add in a dash of marxism, wherein definitions are nefariously inverted, and you get what we're seeing here. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) December 22, 2025

"The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe."



That quote is 60 years old. — Jeff Gauch (@JeffGauch) December 22, 2025

The funny thing is they believe they can have a liberal democracy without the freedom of speech. They are ignorant of history, but don't worry, their kids will become experts in what happens next. — Nova Empirica (@TabulaStellar) December 22, 2025

Wow. And they say it with a straight face — Publius (@NemoNullius17) December 22, 2025

"Our government decides what citizens are allowed to say, unlike those fascists in the US who just let people speak their minds" — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 23, 2025

It is remarkable that the foresight of our Founding Fathers—through their visionary work nearly 250 years ago—continues to serve as a bulwark, shielding us from the authoritarian madness engulfing much of the world today. — FREEDOM (@Matt_La_Ny) December 22, 2025

New South Wales has no Second Amendment to back up their non-existent First Amendment. A penal colony to be sure.

***

