Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America Because of Multiculturalism

Brett T. | 3:00 PM on December 25, 2025
Twitchy

We get it … more and more Western countries are clamping down on free speech. Sydney is the capital of New South Wales, where 15 people were shot by a father-and-son team while celebrating "Hanukkah on the Beach."

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns held a news conference where he explained why his country doesn't have the same freedom of speech of which the United States is so proud. Here's worried that some are agitating in Parliament about it, but he says they must ask themselves, "What do they want people to have the right to say?"

The reason they don't have freedom of speech like America is that they're trying to hold together a multicultural community.

If we don't allow people to say racist things, it will rewire their brains, and they will no longer be racist. Those feeling "anti-migrant sentiment" will certainly change their ways if you prohibit them from expressing it.

New South Wales has no Second Amendment to back up their non-existent First Amendment. A penal colony to be sure.

CIVIL RIGHTS FREE SPEECH

