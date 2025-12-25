Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was feeling the Christmas spirit this week as she gave state employees a generous gift. She announced she would be closing state offices on Friday, December 26th, extending a nice four-day weekend to the state's employees to spend with their families and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The birth of Jesus? She can't say that! She's a governor.

At least according to the Scrooges at the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), an atheist nonprofit organization that, in their words, works to keep state and church separate.

Sarah's e-mail really got the agitated atheist's tinsel in a twist.

A governor is not a preacher.



A proclamation is not a sermon.



So why is Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders telling state employees to spend the holidays "giving thanks for Christ’s birth"?https://t.co/rqMJj6eEva — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 23, 2025

How dare she say 'Giving thanks for Christ's birth' on a holiday that celebrates Christ's birth!

The angry elves at FFRF couldn't let this stand, and they jumped into action, pounced, if you will. They sent a letter to the Governor demanding that she rescind the statement, claiming it violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause. Going even further, they demanded that she no longer use her office to promote 'Christian Mythology' as truth.

We're sure that sounded good in their grinchy little minds, and they surely thought complaining about giving employees a paid day off was a good idea. Heck, they may even believe the Establishment Clause spin they were peddling. Zelots often believe their own BS, and it is BS.

Sanders is under no obligation to suppress or deny her religious beliefs while she is in office. If she had given Christian employees a paid day off and forced others to work, the lunkheads at FFRF would have had a point. We'd like to believe that they just misunderstood that the Establishment Clause is intended to protect the church from the government, not the other way around.

They know that, and instead of just letting the state employees in Arkansas enjoy a long weekend, they chose to manifest their inner Scut Farkus to bully Sanders into retracting her statement.

Well, she just wasn't having it.

NO APOLOGIES: Gov. Sanders rejects Freedom From Religion Foundation's demand to undo Christmas office closure, saying her faith-centered message doesn't alienate non-Christians but makes 'diverse religious communities feel seen and heard.' https://t.co/BQbLqrPXSL — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) December 22, 2025

She could have gone full Ralphie on them and bloodied their nose in a profanity-laced beatdown, but she chose another way. She refused to back down and responded firmly, with grace.

The @FFRF took issue with me closing state offices to celebrate Christmas and sent a letter demanding I rescind my proclamation.



Christmas isn’t a just a holiday, it’s the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth. Meaning matters, we won’t pretend otherwise.



See my response here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UciehY3GtS — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 22, 2025

We closed state offices so families could spend time together at Christmas.



Some people objected, and told us we had to strip the holiday of its meaning - the birth of Christ.



We declined. https://t.co/piBldvYUt5 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) December 22, 2025

"You say that my communications as Governor must be neutral on matters of religion," Sanders wrote. "I say that, even if I wanted to do that, it would be impossible. Christmas is not simply an ‘end-of-the-year holiday’ with ‘broadly observed secular cultural aspects,’ as your letter states. It’s not gifts, trees, and stockings that make this holiday special. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and if we are to honor Him properly, we should tell His miraculous, world-changing story properly, too."

The Governor's response did not make the grinchy hearts of the FFRF grow three sizes, and they continued to double down on their anti-Christian position.

She declared the offices were closed "in order that state employees may spend this holiday with their families giving thanks for Christ's birth."



She's really making non-Christians feel "seen and heard." https://t.co/uazAPmIo9k pic.twitter.com/gWGJPBw2iM — FFRF (@FFRF) December 22, 2025

No. She's giving non-Christians an extra day off, just like everyone else.

We're a secular nation where you're free to believe whatever you want.



So you can believe that we're a Christian nation...



But you're wrong. https://t.co/Jodyk8qwsD — FFRF (@FFRF) December 23, 2025

A nation built on the belief that our rights are 'Endowed by our Creator,' doesn't sound secular. If we are not a Christian nation, Judeo-Christian to be specific, then why would the Ten Commandments be engraved on the wall of the Supreme Court?

No matter how the FFRF tries to spin it, their argument doesn't hold water.

Nobody is forcing state employees to celebrate the paid holiday. Pretty sure getting a paid day off is celebrated regardless.



Merry Christmas Scrooge. — Crazy Chicken Farmer 🇺🇸 (@freedomfightr10) December 23, 2025

The hatred & vile spin of you people gravely destructive — Rational (@rational_please) December 24, 2025

Unfortunately for those clowns, the 1st amendment could be renamed "Freedom From Freedom From Religion's Opinion."



We simply don't have to care what those butthurt atheists think. — Political Nomad (@Jason_Teal) December 22, 2025

The hatred & lack of humanity on your part was responded to with grace and class



Merry Christmas to you all! — Rational (@rational_please) December 22, 2025

That is something that the atheist mind can't comprehend. They can denounce the very existence of Jesus, mock his believers, and yet, he loves them just the same.

A point that Sarah uses to conclude her response.

"Though you may enter this season with bitterness, know that Christ is with you, that He loves you, and that He died for your sins just the same as He did for mine and everyone else’s,"

The FFRF can stick that in their stockings and tie it with a bow.

As a resident of Arkansas, I approve this message. The first time I ever voted in my life was for Sarah. The second time was for Trump! Stuff like this is Exactly why they got my vote! Keep up the great work Mrs. Sanders! — Jeremy Prather (@DockP83) December 23, 2025

I VOTED for this - God bless you Governor Sanders 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H8I4HfnyHE — Jenni Conley 🇺🇸 XX MAGA (@reinjenjenni) December 23, 2025

Perfectly said Governor! Merry Christmas to you and your family.. pic.twitter.com/Kuw9MYTzm6 — Gigi 🇺🇸 ☘️ (@Gigiluvs2020) December 23, 2025

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by her faith and refused to be bullied by a bunch of angry atheists, and she did so graciously. Because of her, state employees in Arkansas will have an extra day to spend with their families to celebrate the birth of our savior.

A very, merry Christmas indeed.

