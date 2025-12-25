Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor –...
Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on December 25, 2025
AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao, File

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was feeling the Christmas spirit this week as she gave state employees a generous gift. She announced she would be closing state offices on Friday, December 26th, extending a nice four-day weekend to the state's employees to spend with their families and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The birth of Jesus? She can't say that! She's a governor.

At least according to the Scrooges at the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF), an atheist nonprofit organization that, in their words, works to keep state and church separate.

Sarah's e-mail really got the agitated atheist's tinsel in a twist.

How dare she say 'Giving thanks for Christ's birth' on a holiday that celebrates Christ's birth!

The angry elves at FFRF couldn't let this stand, and they jumped into action, pounced, if you will. They sent a letter to the Governor demanding that she rescind the statement, claiming it violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause. Going even further, they demanded that she no longer use her office to promote 'Christian Mythology' as truth.

We're sure that sounded good in their grinchy little minds, and they surely thought complaining about giving employees a paid day off was a good idea. Heck, they may even believe the Establishment Clause spin they were peddling. Zelots often believe their own BS, and it is BS.

Sanders is under no obligation to suppress or deny her religious beliefs while she is in office. If she had given Christian employees a paid day off and forced others to work, the lunkheads at FFRF would have had a point. We'd like to believe that they just misunderstood that the Establishment Clause is intended to protect the church from the government, not the other way around.

They know that, and instead of just letting the state employees in Arkansas enjoy a long weekend, they chose to manifest their inner Scut Farkus to bully Sanders into retracting her statement.

Well, she just wasn't having it.

She could have gone full Ralphie on them and bloodied their nose in a profanity-laced beatdown, but she chose another way. She refused to back down and responded firmly, with grace.

"You say that my communications as Governor must be neutral on matters of religion," Sanders wrote. "I say that, even if I wanted to do that, it would be impossible. Christmas is not simply an ‘end-of-the-year holiday’ with ‘broadly observed secular cultural aspects,’ as your letter states. It’s not gifts, trees, and stockings that make this holiday special. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and if we are to honor Him properly, we should tell His miraculous, world-changing story properly, too."

The Governor's response did not make the grinchy hearts of the FFRF grow three sizes, and they continued to double down on their anti-Christian position.

No. She's giving non-Christians an extra day off, just like everyone else.

A nation built on the belief that our rights are 'Endowed by our Creator,' doesn't sound secular. If we are not a Christian nation, Judeo-Christian to be specific, then why would the Ten Commandments be engraved on the wall of the Supreme Court?

No matter how the FFRF tries to spin it, their argument doesn't hold water.

That is something that the atheist mind can't comprehend. They can denounce the very existence of Jesus, mock his believers, and yet, he loves them just the same.

A point that Sarah uses to conclude her response.

"Though you may enter this season with bitterness, know that Christ is with you, that He loves you, and that He died for your sins just the same as He did for mine and everyone else’s,"

The FFRF can stick that in their stockings and tie it with a bow.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood by her faith and refused to be bullied by a bunch of angry atheists, and she did so graciously. Because of her, state employees in Arkansas will have an extra day to spend with their families to celebrate the birth of our savior.

A very, merry Christmas indeed.

