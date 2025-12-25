Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s Holiday Tune

Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 PM on December 25, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File

Christmas is finally here, and that means music! Some holiday songs are classics, but others are tragic stinkers. While we should be celebrating the First Noel, these sinister songs get on our last nerve. Republican Scott Jennings has narrowed down the list of cringeworthy Christmas tunes to the worst of the worst.

Jennings is simply not having a wonderful Christmastime because of this Beatle's holiday hit. (WATCH)

Actually, the clang of falling silverware might be preferable to Paul McCartney and the gang belting out ‘Wonderful Christmastime.’

Even the music video is insufferable. (WATCH)

We’re sure McCartney had torture in mind when he recorded this evil earworm.

At least one poster disagrees; he says it's a delight.

McCartney’s tune came out in 1979. His Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, released his holiday horror eight years earlier.

Imagine all the people… covering their ears. (WATCH)

There’s definitely no shortage of songs on the naughty list.

Here’s another McCartney defender, who says there’s an even worse offender.

All we want for Christmas is Carey-cancelling headphones.

Here’s some holiday fear to spoil your holiday cheer. (WATCH)

You’ll find many who agree.

Anyone who has worked at a retail store or restaurant can tell you the holidays are hellish with Christmas songs on a loop. Somehow, the playlist always gets crammed with Wham!

George Michael gave us his heart, but it’s this song we wish he’d have given away. (WATCH)

Hopefully, this is the last Christmas we’ll hear this, and it’ll be forgotten like Andrew Ridgeley. Who’s Andrew Ridgeley? Exactly.

Commenters had other lyrical lumps of coal they had to share.

Ok, no puppies for you this Christmas, and no Red Ryder BB gun for that other guy. If you start feeling violent, turn off the Christmas song radio station and enjoy a silent night.

CNN ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC SCOTT JENNINGS

