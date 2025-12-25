Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s Holiday Tune

Christmas is finally here, and that means music! Some holiday songs are classics, but others are tragic stinkers. While we should be celebrating the First Noel, these sinister songs get on our last nerve. Republican Scott Jennings has narrowed down the list of cringeworthy Christmas tunes to the worst of the worst.

Jennings is simply not having a wonderful Christmastime because of this Beatle's holiday hit. (WATCH)

The literal WORST and overplayed Christmas song is an abomination and needs to be purged from every playlist across America.



It had to be said. pic.twitter.com/FTflAIXW4b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 23, 2025

Some writer once said that it sounded like someone was in a kitchen and started banging on stuff trying to create a song.



I love Paul, but LOATHE that song. — GuessAgain (@GuessAgain2525) December 23, 2025

Actually, the clang of falling silverware might be preferable to Paul McCartney and the gang belting out ‘Wonderful Christmastime.’

Even the music video is insufferable. (WATCH)

Just you mentioning it put the song in my head. An abomination! — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) December 23, 2025

🤣 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 23, 2025

Now it’s going to be there all day torturing me. — Tandi Rowe (@RoweTandi) December 23, 2025

We’re sure McCartney had torture in mind when he recorded this evil earworm.

At least one poster disagrees; he says it's a delight.

Scott, it's a synthesizer, and you're completely WRONG about one of the greatest Christmas songs ever, and I'm very disappointed. pic.twitter.com/HzPS0ts6br — DaveHuze (@DaveHuze) December 23, 2025

You got the wrong Beatle. I haven’t been able to listen to Yoko droning through “Happy Christmas (War is Over) in forty years. It’s not just the worst Christmas song, it might be the worst song ever. — Ed B 🇺🇸 (@EdGolfnMemes) December 23, 2025

McCartney’s tune came out in 1979. His Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, released his holiday horror eight years earlier.

Imagine all the people… covering their ears. (WATCH)

John Lennon’s “So This is Christmas” is so much worse. 🤦‍♀️ — Vintage Mama (@mommymidcentury) December 23, 2025

Tied on the abomination list. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸DaughterOfLiberty, 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@FilleLiberte) December 23, 2025

I'd rather listen to Wonderful Christmastime on a loop forever than listen to Lennon's Happy Xmas/War is Over even one time...

🤷🏻‍♂️ — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) December 23, 2025

I’ll take McCartneys derpy enjoyment of the season over Lennons sanctimonious lecturing any time.

And there are easily a dozen songs worse than both. — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) December 23, 2025

There’s definitely no shortage of songs on the naughty list.

Here’s another McCartney defender, who says there’s an even worse offender.

Sorry, Scott, but "Wonderful Christmastime" is a synth-pop gem that captures the cheesy joy of the holidays. The real purge candidate? Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" – it's inescapable and turns every store into a diva karaoke nightmare. — Elder 🧓 (@Drhebrewest) December 23, 2025

All we want for Christmas is Carey-cancelling headphones.

Here’s some holiday fear to spoil your holiday cheer. (WATCH)

"All I Want for Christmas is You" is the answer to this question. — WittyAng74 (@AngieWhitt59366) December 23, 2025

You’ll find many who agree.

Anyone who has worked at a retail store or restaurant can tell you the holidays are hellish with Christmas songs on a loop. Somehow, the playlist always gets crammed with Wham!

I second this. I worked at a Sizzler in mid nineties, and they played the song (via satellite radio) every three other songs. For an entire month before Christmas. I still have nightmares. That and Wham’s “Last Christmas”. — Lisa Burk (@Lisatheburk) December 23, 2025

George Michael gave us his heart, but it’s this song we wish he’d have given away. (WATCH)

Hopefully, this is the last Christmas we’ll hear this, and it’ll be forgotten like Andrew Ridgeley. Who’s Andrew Ridgeley? Exactly.

Commenters had other lyrical lumps of coal they had to share.

With respect, as bad as that is, it is light-years better than the abomination that is Bruce Springsteen's version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Simply awful. — Tim Burns (@timcctyler) December 23, 2025

What about Christmas Shoes? — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) December 23, 2025

Burl Ives’ Holly Jolly Christmas.

Two week into the season of constantly hearing this makes me want to climb a clock tower and start picking folks off. — DToecutter (@DToecutter) December 23, 2025

I cannot stand that song. It makes me want to punch puppies. And I really like puppies. — Mediocre Guitarist 🎸 (@joeindelawhere) December 23, 2025

Ok, no puppies for you this Christmas, and no Red Ryder BB gun for that other guy. If you start feeling violent, turn off the Christmas song radio station and enjoy a silent night.

