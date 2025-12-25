Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor – Time to Turn Her Off

Ms. Rachel is a major star for the preschool set. Millions of parents use her daily as a digital babysitter. She also has a whole line of toys and games. Babies seem endlessly enamored by her show. She is also a 'Free Palestine' adherent. Gross.

Controversial YouTube star Ms. Rachel named to Zohran Mamdani’s ‘inaugural committee’ https://t.co/4XrH8cVt32 pic.twitter.com/WUVhJWjQfq — New York Post (@nypost) December 24, 2025

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s newly announced inaugural committee is already raising eyebrows — giving controversial children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel a place on the team. Mamdani on Wednesday named dozens of supporters to the committee — including actress and activist Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City” fame — who are advising his transition team on his Jan. 1 inauguration party. “I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers,” he said in a statement.

Now, she has revealed she is part of the Zohran Mamdani inaugural committee. So, basically, your kid's favorite children's character is a commie. Great!

“Ms. Rachel? She brings false charges against Jews. She smears Jews,” former CUNY trustee Jeffrey Wiesenfeld told The Post. “What a disgrace.”

It's a huge disgrace.

This is why Ms. Rachel, not Tucker should be antisemite of the year. Jews understandably feel backstabbed by Tucker, but his audience is old. Ms Rachel indoctrinates toddlers and is cosy with powers that be. https://t.co/EZ028HNEva — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 24, 2025

Her reach is quite dangerous now Americans know what she believes. Turn her off.

An antisemite who specializes in talking to toddlers.



Frankly, I can’t think of someone better equipped to conduct outreach to Mamdani voters. https://t.co/ETIe8dk71U — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 25, 2025

Do your research on Ms Rachel! https://t.co/JsFhKPYOHK — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) December 25, 2025

Yes, please and stop lining her pockets.

Beyond parody lmao https://t.co/Rphic01Z6n — Isaac de Castro (@isaacdecastro) December 24, 2025

It appears Mamdani is literally using @StopAntisemites' list of candidates for antisemite of the year to select his transition team members. Not a red flag at all. https://t.co/OdCttBXN8O — Captain Allen (@CptAllenHistory) December 24, 2025

Everything about Mamdani has been a red flag and the people of New York just refused to see it.

Out: Little Einsteins



In: Little Marxists https://t.co/Es4ptG2xcG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 24, 2025

For those Jewish New Yorkers considering relocating, StopAntisemitism is happy to put them in touch with realtors eager to help in Florida, Texas and other locations where they will be safe. https://t.co/FENipQJZbn — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2025

Just don't vote for Democrats once you make the move.

Let the Clown Show begin!! 🎭 https://t.co/WohNbmlFzj — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) December 25, 2025

When did Ms. Rachel become controversial? She’s a hero in our house. https://t.co/9AM3zPVIv0 — Derick Fabert (@Derick_Fabert) December 24, 2025

Please do your research.

That’s definitely not a crossover anyone had on their bingo card 😅

Politics keeps finding new ways to surprise people. — Nasu Capital (@nasucapital) December 24, 2025

This one is just extra disappointing.

