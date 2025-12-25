Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor – Time to Turn Her Off

Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 25, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ms. Rachel is a major star for the preschool set. Millions of parents use her daily as a digital babysitter. She also has a whole line of toys and games. Babies seem endlessly enamored by her show. She is also a 'Free Palestine' adherent. Gross. 

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s newly announced inaugural committee is already raising eyebrows — giving controversial children’s YouTuber Ms. Rachel a place on the team.

Mamdani on Wednesday named dozens of supporters to the committee — including actress and activist Cynthia Nixon of “Sex and the City” fame —  who are advising his transition team on his Jan. 1 inauguration party.

“I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers,” he said in a statement.

Now, she has revealed she is part of the Zohran Mamdani inaugural committee. So, basically, your kid's favorite children's character is a commie. Great!

“Ms. Rachel? She brings false charges against Jews. She smears Jews,” former CUNY trustee Jeffrey Wiesenfeld told The Post. 

“What a disgrace.”

It's a huge disgrace.

Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses
Eric V.
Her reach is quite dangerous now Americans know what she believes. Turn her off.

Yes, please and stop lining her pockets. 

Everything about Mamdani has been a red flag and the people of New York just refused to see it. 

Just don't vote for Democrats once you make the move. 

Please do your research. 

This one is just extra disappointing. 

