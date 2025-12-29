66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ever since Nick Shirley began exposing Minnesota fraud, particularly within the Somali community, we have seen more and more people talk about Ilhan Omar's personal finances and how quickly she has become a multimillionaire... as a public servant.

Some will point out how her sudden wealth stems from her new (second?!) husband, but his money only raises more questions.

In other words, something stinks in Minnesota.

This post from account @pelositracker (they followed Pelosi's strangely near-perfect stock trading history) is definitely worth a read:

Post continues:

... recently scrubbed all official data from its website

But that's just the start.

According to the NYP, another $5M of that comes from a California Winery, which not only had allegations of fraud but was declared a failure in 2023

However, in 2024, the Winery suddenly shot up to ~$5M in value, yet they have allegedly not sold a bottle, posted anything on social media since 2023, & their phone number is no longer in service

Another very weird coincidence is in 2018, Omar held her 2018 victory party at "Safari Restaurant."

Then, in 2020, Ilhan Omar introduced the MEALS Act in Congress, which relaxed oversight of government-sponsored children’s meals programs during the pandemic

The DOJ then found the owner of that restaurant, Salim Ahmed Said, guilty of stealing more than $12 million for serving 3.9 million “phantom” meals during the pandemic

Guhaad Hashi Said, who worked on Omar’s campaign in 2018 - 2020, also pleaded guilty to running a fake food site called Advance Youth Athletic Development, where he falsely claimed to serve 5,000 meals a day and pocketed $3.2 million out of the food program.

Wow.

It would appear that claiming to help the hungry and poor while not actually doing much than raising money that somehow magically never really helps the hungry or poor is a fairly lucrative business in Minnesota.

One must wonder if the same business is going on in other states, like Virginia.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, we're a big obsessed with Virginia. We can't help it.

Totally.

We see what he did here.

They left out, 'Run as a Democrat.'

There's always a tweet.

============================================================

