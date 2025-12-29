66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY

Ever since Nick Shirley began exposing Minnesota fraud, particularly within the Somali community, we have seen more and more people talk about Ilhan Omar's personal finances and how quickly she has become a multimillionaire... as a public servant.

Some will point out how her sudden wealth stems from her new (second?!) husband, but his money only raises more questions.

In other words, something stinks in Minnesota.

This post from account @pelositracker (they followed Pelosi's strangely near-perfect stock trading history) is definitely worth a read:

This may have been the early signs of problems in Minnesota



According to her most recent filing, Ilhan Omar's net worth is estimated to be ~$30M



That's a 66,000% increase since 2019



The increase appears to be from her husband who started a Venture Capital firm in 2022 which… pic.twitter.com/S0DzS9dPYF — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@pelositracker) December 28, 2025

Post continues:

... recently scrubbed all official data from its website But that's just the start. According to the NYP, another $5M of that comes from a California Winery, which not only had allegations of fraud but was declared a failure in 2023 However, in 2024, the Winery suddenly shot up to ~$5M in value, yet they have allegedly not sold a bottle, posted anything on social media since 2023, & their phone number is no longer in service Another very weird coincidence is in 2018, Omar held her 2018 victory party at "Safari Restaurant." Then, in 2020, Ilhan Omar introduced the MEALS Act in Congress, which relaxed oversight of government-sponsored children’s meals programs during the pandemic The DOJ then found the owner of that restaurant, Salim Ahmed Said, guilty of stealing more than $12 million for serving 3.9 million “phantom” meals during the pandemic Guhaad Hashi Said, who worked on Omar’s campaign in 2018 - 2020, also pleaded guilty to running a fake food site called Advance Youth Athletic Development, where he falsely claimed to serve 5,000 meals a day and pocketed $3.2 million out of the food program.

Wow.

It would appear that claiming to help the hungry and poor while not actually doing much than raising money that somehow magically never really helps the hungry or poor is a fairly lucrative business in Minnesota.

One must wonder if the same business is going on in other states, like Virginia.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know, we're a big obsessed with Virginia. We can't help it.

Probably just a coincidence — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 28, 2025

Totally.

Maybe they invested in the Quality Learing Center. — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) December 29, 2025

We see what he did here.

Move to the USA 🇺🇸

Create shell company ✨️

Become Millionaire — Ozzy (@ozzy_livin) December 29, 2025

They left out, 'Run as a Democrat.'

There's always a tweet.

