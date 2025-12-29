'Holy CRAP, Dude': Ro Khanna's HUMILIATING Admission in Back and Forth Over CA's Wealth Tax Is a DOOZY

Meet Jason.

Full disclosure, we originally had a piece started on this gentleman who once claimed that we should give everyone free healthcare because 'we can afford it.'

Advertisement

JUST GIVE EVERYONE FREE HEALTHCARE, WE CAN AFFORD IT — @jason (@Jason) May 28, 2023

Then he proceeded to post this a year later:

I am done with California.



Will disclose my plans on All In this week. https://t.co/NJwUOAbcjx — @jason (@Jason) July 16, 2024

So it's not like he's actually the 'good guy' in this debate; we just happen to think Ro Khanna's replies are so hilariously humiliating that they garner our attention more.

For now. Ahem. Note, Jason's timeline is a mess of confusion, socialism, and ego that we will definitely be keeping a closer eye on in the future.

Jason called out Ro Khanna on California's wealth tax, asking him to lead by example and donate 5% of his own wealth to the state of California.

.@RoKhanna since you believe in the wealth tax, would you start us off with a voluntary accounting of your entire net worthy and assets, then give five percent to the state of California?



Please lead by example 🫡 — @jason (@Jason) December 28, 2025

Here is where Khanna really and truly crapped the bed:

It's not my money. It's my wife's pre marriage. Its fully disclosed in my public disclosures. And I am for taxing it more.



I look forward to a future appearance on All In to discuss the policies! — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 28, 2025

Wait ... what?

Did he really admit his wife wears the proverbial pants in the family? And then said he's actually in favor of taxing her more? REALLY? Bro. DUDE. This ain't it.

Jason responded:

Can’t wait to hear how the conversation with your wife goes! 😂😂😂



“Honey, I need you to liquidate $5m so I can pay for my new wealth tax”



🐶 🏠 — @jason (@Jason) December 28, 2025

Yeah, we'd be curious to see how this went over with the missus as well.

Khanna didn't seem to get that he was the butt of a joke here, and still responded:

You have a good sense of humor Jason. Ive spent too much of it on X. Hoping to get some time with the family. Best to you and your family for the holidays! Always enjoy the back and forth. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 28, 2025

What?

You know what, we don't even want to know.

Holy crap dude. I’d say you still have time to delete this but you don’t. The internet is forever. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 29, 2025

Indeed, it is.

Congrats on marrying up — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) December 29, 2025

Marrying up and openly plotting to tax her more.

Yikes.

feel perfectly free to simply donate the amount you think you should be taxed. the Federal Government takes donations. put HER money where YOUR mouth is. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

And that's really the key here. If Khanna is so wealthy that he wants to take money from his wife and pay it into the state of California, he should go for it. But that doesn't mean others in the state feel the same way.

Apparently, even confused richies like Jason, who seems to push for socialism here and there (free healthcare, free childcare, free free free stuff) while complaining about higher taxes.

Make it make sense.

============================================================

Related:

Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE You MIGHT Want to Listen

WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes

A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!