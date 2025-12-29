'Holy CRAP, Dude': Ro Khanna's HUMILIATING Admission in Back and Forth Over CA's Wealth Tax Is a DOOZY

Tim Walz's List of What His State Leads the Nation in Gets the...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on December 29, 2025
Imgflip

Meet Jason.

Full disclosure, we originally had a piece started on this gentleman who once claimed that we should give everyone free healthcare because 'we can afford it.' 

Then he proceeded to post this a year later:

So it's not like he's actually the 'good guy' in this debate; we just happen to think Ro Khanna's replies are so hilariously humiliating that they garner our attention more.

For now. Ahem. Note, Jason's timeline is a mess of confusion, socialism, and ego that we will definitely be keeping a closer eye on in the future.

Jason called out Ro Khanna on California's wealth tax, asking him to lead by example and donate 5% of his own wealth to the state of California. 

Here is where Khanna really and truly crapped the bed:

Wait ... what?

Did he really admit his wife wears the proverbial pants in the family? And then said he's actually in favor of taxing her more? REALLY? Bro. DUDE. This ain't it.

Jason responded:

Yeah, we'd be curious to see how this went over with the missus as well. 

Khanna didn't seem to get that he was the butt of a joke here, and still responded:

What?

You know what, we don't even want to know.

Indeed, it is.

Marrying up and openly plotting to tax her more.

Yikes.

And that's really the key here. If Khanna is so wealthy that he wants to take money from his wife and pay it into the state of California, he should go for it. But that doesn't mean others in the state feel the same way.

Apparently, even confused richies like Jason, who seems to push for socialism here and there (free healthcare, free childcare, free free free stuff) while complaining about higher taxes.

Make it make sense.

============================================================

