JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

In a sane world, where people are actually held accountable regardless of the political party they represent, the claims of fraud we're seeing come out of Minnesota would land someone like Tim Walz and anyone else involved in JAIL sooner than later. But sadly, this isn't a 'normal' world anymore, and anyone with a D by their name can get away with almost anything they set their minds to.

See Hillary Clinton.

See Bill Clinton.

So while we're hopeful that posts like this old one from Walz will help fuel an investigation into what is happening in Minnesota, especially with the Somali community there, we're not exactly holding our breath. Like so many of you, we won't get overly excited until we start seeing some arrests.

That being said, this post from Walz looks very different now that we know what we know about state-funded childcare in Minnesota.

Check this out:

A lot of your past posts make so much sense now… pic.twitter.com/yIe5vcScJ0 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) December 27, 2025

It's an investment, alright.

Into the pockets of the Somali community that turns around and donates it back to Democrats.

Hey, we said what we said.

Loomer's right.

They’re getting more blatant and in your face because they know they face no accountability. — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) December 28, 2025

Exactly.

Jail Tim Walz for defrauding the US Government, Minnesota taxpayers, and every honest citizen he lied to about his service. Fraud is fraud. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) December 28, 2025

Keep in mind, this guy was *this close* to being our vice president. Yeah, we too just threw up a little in our mouths.

This sure aged well. pic.twitter.com/lRnE6bE034 — Lance Dennis (@LADdogdad) December 28, 2025

*cough cough*

🤔 It’s all a fraud!!! They can’t even spell Learning Center correctly!! pic.twitter.com/oWbVsMwuVB — DKM (@Denmill53) December 28, 2025

He needs to be investigated for murder. pic.twitter.com/NeES7ifFTO — Brittney Griner's Adams Apple (@BrittneyApple) December 28, 2025

*so much cough cough*

Tampon Tim sounds like Nancy Pelosi. “Do it for the children.” — Brian E Dambold (@BEDambold) December 28, 2025

It's always for the children because they know people wouldn't dare question what poor, hungry, scared children need.

What a freakin scam.

He knew! — Jane Carroll (@jane7carroll) December 28, 2025

Of course, he knew.

🚨🇺🇸🇸🇴 BREAKING - MINNESOTA SOMALI FRAUD PLOT DEEPENS: FAKE CHILDCARE CENTERS CAUGHT DONATING TO DEMOCRATS



Screenshots are blowing up showing Somali-run childcare centers in Minneapolis funneling donations to local Somali politicians right around the time massive fraud scandals… pic.twitter.com/6IXAx4PjXv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 28, 2025

Yes.

By funding these childcare centers with our tax dollars, they are funding themselves.

See Planned Parenthood.

See any public union.

See USAID (before DOGE).

Don't it, though?

