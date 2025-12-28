Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricti...
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

Sam J. | 9:41 AM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

In a sane world, where people are actually held accountable regardless of the political party they represent, the claims of fraud we're seeing come out of Minnesota would land someone like Tim Walz and anyone else involved in JAIL sooner than later. But sadly, this isn't a 'normal' world anymore, and anyone with a D by their name can get away with almost anything they set their minds to.

See Hillary Clinton.

See Bill Clinton.

So while we're hopeful that posts like this old one from Walz will help fuel an investigation into what is happening in Minnesota, especially with the Somali community there, we're not exactly holding our breath. Like so many of you, we won't get overly excited until we start seeing some arrests. 

That being said, this post from Walz looks very different now that we know what we know about state-funded childcare in Minnesota.

Check this out:

It's an investment, alright. 

Into the pockets of the Somali community that turns around and donates it back to Democrats.

Hey, we said what we said.

Loomer's right.

Exactly.

Keep in mind, this guy was *this close* to being our vice president. Yeah, we too just threw up a little in our mouths.

*cough cough*

*so much cough cough*

It's always for the children because they know people wouldn't dare question what poor, hungry, scared children need.

What a freakin scam.

Of course, he knew.

Yes.

By funding these childcare centers with our tax dollars, they are funding themselves.

See Planned Parenthood.

See any public union.

See USAID (before DOGE).

Don't it, though?

