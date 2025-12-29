VIP
Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During the 2024 VP Debate (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:06 AM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Just as we finish one story on Tim Walz or Minnesota fraud, another post pops up in our feed that we feel must be shared with our amazing readers about Tim Walz and Minnesota fraud, probably because this is all just the tip of the Democratic fraud iceberg.

People all across the country are starting to do research on child care centers in their own states, looking to see if there are any run by Somalis OR that have questionable locations and phone numbers like the one in Minnesota that rings through to the governor's office.

We're not even kidding.

Welp, when we saw this post, we laughed because the 2024 VP debate itself was highly entertaining, not to mention we had forgotten this little nugget that we assume Walz himself wishes he could take back now.

Watch:

It's not just that he brags about childcare in Minnesota. No no.

He goes on to say how he's worked to make it easier for people to get into the business of providing childcare.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

And Kamala Harris picked this guy to be her VP. Wow. We've said it before and we'll likely say it again, we seriously dodged a bullet by electing Trump over Harris. A big one.

Yeah, this seems like a fair question. The comparison is precise and detailed in el gato malo's post.

Exactly.

Nah, they were too busy trying to make JD Vance look stupid, and they failed, bigly. Sure, this editor covered the debate so it's easy to remember, but we're pretty sure Americans in general also remember what a beating Walz took.

It was truly glorious.

Yup. We just saw this very thing in Virginia as Abigail Spanberger preened on and on about how expensive childcare is and how she will do something to make it more affordable.

Wonder if that 'something' is funding orgs that will, in turn, fund more Democrats?

*cough cough*

