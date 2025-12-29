Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During the 2024 VP Debate (Watch)

Just as we finish one story on Tim Walz or Minnesota fraud, another post pops up in our feed that we feel must be shared with our amazing readers about Tim Walz and Minnesota fraud, probably because this is all just the tip of the Democratic fraud iceberg.

People all across the country are starting to do research on child care centers in their own states, looking to see if there are any run by Somalis OR that have questionable locations and phone numbers like the one in Minnesota that rings through to the governor's office.

We're not even kidding.

Welp, when we saw this post, we laughed because the 2024 VP debate itself was highly entertaining, not to mention we had forgotten this little nugget that we assume Walz himself wishes he could take back now.

Watch:

here's tim walz in the vice presidential debates bragging about minnesota being best in the nation on childcare and "making it easier to get into that business."



this aged like a fish head i lost down behind the sofa that one time... pic.twitter.com/bmsVu6oOsh — el gato malo (@boriquagato) December 28, 2025

It's not just that he brags about childcare in Minnesota. No no.

He goes on to say how he's worked to make it easier for people to get into the business of providing childcare.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

And Kamala Harris picked this guy to be her VP. Wow. We've said it before and we'll likely say it again, we seriously dodged a bullet by electing Trump over Harris. A big one.

Why are there fish heads behind your couch? — Kat Elle (@KatElle14094592) December 29, 2025

Yeah, this seems like a fair question. The comparison is precise and detailed in el gato malo's post.

Tim Walz is a great example of how politicians lie. Says his state is number one in childcare. And if news organizations fact check him they'll just look at they money distributed, not the end result. — Estril (@Estril01) December 29, 2025

Exactly.

imagine if the MSM actually did some investigative reporting and called him out during the debate — E Pluribus Unum (@n8ivpatriot) December 29, 2025

Nah, they were too busy trying to make JD Vance look stupid, and they failed, bigly. Sure, this editor covered the debate so it's easy to remember, but we're pretty sure Americans in general also remember what a beating Walz took.

It was truly glorious.

All the previous attention to daycare now makes complete sense.

They were marketing the scam.



Wow. 😳 — ___devnull (@____devnull) December 29, 2025

Yup. We just saw this very thing in Virginia as Abigail Spanberger preened on and on about how expensive childcare is and how she will do something to make it more affordable.

Wonder if that 'something' is funding orgs that will, in turn, fund more Democrats?

*cough cough*

