Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on December 29, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok image)

It's finally here: The last Monday of 2025. One last day to fight the Monday blues with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find on Twitter/X during the past week.

Don't worry. We'll start all over again in 2026.

Now, let's do this!

Accurate. 😂

Wars have started over less.

'Invisible tape'. LOL. 😂

LOLOLOL! We hope you all find a good laugh like that sometime soon.

HA! Grams is about to smash out her famous casserole recipe.

This is so good. We love the mailman! 😂

AH! AH! AH!

Good one! 😂

Impressive use of the medium for a seven-year-old. 😂

Guilty as charged.

Perfect delivery. 😂

'But wait! There's myrrh!'

Well played!

Hey, we're impressed that she could still almost pull it off, but we're even more impressed that her friends acted like a bunch of guys when she hit the car. 😂

You ain't kidding! Some of us introverts just needed a dark hole to hide in for a few days after all that merry-making.

It's been a rough few days …

… There's just so much work to be done to prepare for the fake New Year's resolutions. 😂

On the contrary, you have the best video of your proposal. 💀💀💀

Bwahaha! That is shear barberism! (Sorry. Had to be done.)

HAHA!

Good boy! 😂

The Minnesota daycare fraud scandal broke wide open this past week, of course, and there was no shortage of jokes and memes.

It would be hard to even make this up.

What's going on up there, Minesota?

HA! Actually, that spot has already been taken …

'Good on ya, Jack! This is not hyperbole.'

The Minnesota Daycare Pirates sounds about right.

Who knew? 😂

Billions of dollars in tax money, and some of the 'daycares' didn't even have kids. Only the government is more effective at stealing money.

Ok, that's enough of that.

LOL! 😂

His reaction time was a bit slow, to be honest.

LOLOLOL! Excellent idea.

Dogs are definitely worse than cats when it comes to snatching food right off your plate. 😂

Y'all are messed up for laughing at that one. LOL.

Nailed it. 😂

LOLOLOL! It's just so much easier.

Ouch. She broke him.

The last episode of The Office aired over ten years ago, so we have no shame in using it for our 'classic' comedy clip of the week.

Kevin Malone making Steve Carell break is one of the funniest outtakes ever. 😂

We hope you find your rhythm today. If not, just try to get through it.

We'll be back next week for a whole new year of fighting Mondays with memes. We hope to see you there!

Until we meme again …

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

