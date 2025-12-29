Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's finally here: The last Monday of 2025. One last day to fight the Monday blues with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we could find on Twitter/X during the past week.

Don't worry. We'll start all over again in 2026.

Now, let's do this!

Accurate. 😂

Wars have started over less.

'Invisible tape'. LOL. 😂

Not once did I know what was coming next 💀 pic.twitter.com/QJxhF2zxKL — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) December 24, 2025

LOLOLOL! We hope you all find a good laugh like that sometime soon.

HA! Grams is about to smash out her famous casserole recipe.

Love this. 😂 Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/bdksGuyvMb — Lori - Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) December 25, 2025

This is so good. We love the mailman! 😂

AH! AH! AH!

Good one! 😂

Impressive use of the medium for a seven-year-old. 😂

You know you’re officially an adult when you have a collection of grocery bags that you keep in a grocery bag. — Kristen (@Kica333) December 25, 2025

Guilty as charged.

Perfect delivery. 😂

'But wait! There's myrrh!'

Well played!

Girl sit yo old a** down somewhere 😂🚴 pic.twitter.com/gC4kMa0YC3 — Ersin (@Ersin0X) December 25, 2025

Hey, we're impressed that she could still almost pull it off, but we're even more impressed that her friends acted like a bunch of guys when she hit the car. 😂

On my third day of socialising pic.twitter.com/KeQGLV06OJ — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) December 26, 2025

You ain't kidding! Some of us introverts just needed a dark hole to hide in for a few days after all that merry-making.

It's been a rough few days …

… There's just so much work to be done to prepare for the fake New Year's resolutions. 😂

On the contrary, you have the best video of your proposal. 💀💀💀

Bwahaha! That is shear barberism! (Sorry. Had to be done.)

My Wife:

“Did you eat my milk duds?”



Me: (chewing for 48 seconds)

“I don’t appreciate your accusations.” — Gramps (@GrandpaHarris65) December 27, 2025

HAHA!

Good boy! 😂

The Minnesota daycare fraud scandal broke wide open this past week, of course, and there was no shortage of jokes and memes.

Well, the reason for the call today, John, is…something just came across my desk. John, it is perhaps the best thing I've seen in the last 6 months. The company is ‘Quality Learning Center’, a cutting edge children’s daycare center located in the heart of Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/Misz13LWvb — Tommy O’Dwyer (@TommyOKid) December 27, 2025

It would be hard to even make this up.

Me looking for the missing “N” in the “Learing Center” sign pic.twitter.com/q3Je4gby0b — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) December 28, 2025

What's going on up there, Minesota?

Voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by the Learing Center’s class of 2024 pic.twitter.com/klXGwDG4EC — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) December 28, 2025

HA! Actually, that spot has already been taken …

Another success story from the Quality Learing Center. pic.twitter.com/IzY3MlJAZP — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 29, 2025

'Good on ya, Jack! This is not hyperbole.'

“Look at me, I run the daycare center now” 😳 pic.twitter.com/viuPngRNDj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2025

The Minnesota Daycare Pirates sounds about right.

Me in 2023 investing in the stock market instead of opening a daycare in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/5nbjCNvarl — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) December 28, 2025

Who knew? 😂

Working at a Somali Daycare center in Minnesota be like: https://t.co/Vq3Eyiapq3 pic.twitter.com/g43AcHapvl — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) December 29, 2025

Billions of dollars in tax money, and some of the 'daycares' didn't even have kids. Only the government is more effective at stealing money.

Ok, that's enough of that.

LOL! 😂

His reaction time was a bit slow, to be honest.

I’m never getting invited to a white elephant gift exchange again (it’s a giftcard) pic.twitter.com/OnhyoUfy9b — molzy (@molzysketch) December 28, 2025

LOLOLOL! Excellent idea.

Dogs will never pass up an opportunity for a snatch and grab. 🤣🤣😂❣️🐕 pic.twitter.com/rXUZul2CNe — 🇺🇸 HG Unbridled 🇺🇸 (@Tallow_Ho) December 28, 2025

Dogs are definitely worse than cats when it comes to snatching food right off your plate. 😂

A colon can completely change the meaning of a sentence.



For example:

- Jane ate her friend's sandwich.



- Jane ate her friend's colon. — mariana Z (@mariana057) December 28, 2025

Y'all are messed up for laughing at that one. LOL.

He’s going to be a great hunter some day. pic.twitter.com/w3sWUQ5UcL — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 28, 2025

Nailed it. 😂

LOLOLOL! It's just so much easier.

Super huge 🫠 pic.twitter.com/S3tUp7XaA7 — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 27, 2025

Ouch. She broke him.

The last episode of The Office aired over ten years ago, so we have no shame in using it for our 'classic' comedy clip of the week.

Kevin Malone making Steve Carell break is one of the funniest outtakes ever. 😂

We hope you find your rhythm today. If not, just try to get through it.

We'll be back next week for a whole new year of fighting Mondays with memes. We hope to see you there!

Until we meme again …

