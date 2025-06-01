SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout...
Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on June 01, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, according to the Left's rule book, Cory Booker did a Nazi salute and is therefore a Nazi.

Hey, we didn't make up the rules.

See for yourself:

This is a meme. A joke, even. Well, not really a joke but more of a mockery of how damn dumb the Left really is and was about Elon Musk's so-called 'Nazi salute.' 

So you know that means unhinged Lefties showed up and screeched about it, right?

They're just all so predictable.

Look at these mouth-breathers:

Awww, the irony.

And yet, they are.

Woof.

Wow.

Posts like this make you wonder how any of them tie their own shoes.

And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER FACE (Watch)
Sam J.
Nope.

Imagine being THIS flustered over an obvious meme.

So broken.

We got nothin'.

Nice flags.

It's honestly as if they're getting dumber the more we read.

Yup, we're starting to lose IQ points.

And that's enough of Lefty Twitter for us today. Yup.

