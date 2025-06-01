Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme

As Twitchy readers know, according to the Left's rule book, Cory Booker did a Nazi salute and is therefore a Nazi.

Hey, we didn't make up the rules.

See for yourself:

This is a meme. A joke, even. Well, not really a joke but more of a mockery of how damn dumb the Left really is and was about Elon Musk's so-called 'Nazi salute.'

So you know that means unhinged Lefties showed up and screeched about it, right?

The left in the comments of my meme dissecting every little detail of Booker’s hand gesture to cope is fcking hilarious. Can’t get enough. “His fingers were open, his arm wasn’t fully extended, but but Elon bit his lip, his was not as aggressive” blah blah blah. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/T8Xp1vxNKh — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 1, 2025

They're just all so predictable.

Look at these mouth-breathers:

Republicans are such a bunch of desperate morons. https://t.co/AIp7wlMZXI — KingBroken (@KingBrokenT) June 1, 2025

Awww, the irony.

You know damn well those aren’t the same lmao https://t.co/Ph4yrpYUtz — It’s Malcolm 未来 (@ItsMalcolmYT) June 1, 2025

And yet, they are.

Ahh yes, the progressive black senator is actually the real nazi, while the hyper-conservative white south african isn't. That makes total sense. https://t.co/N4LFhyygg5 — Big Finka 🇦🇺 (@altamatem_) June 1, 2025

Woof.

Wow.

Posts like this make you wonder how any of them tie their own shoes.

These are quite obvious two different gestures. https://t.co/t4wmC5nYx0 — A Hiding Person (even more hopeless arc) (@a_hiding_person) June 1, 2025

Nope.

Let's see..



-Different hand positions.



-Elon did it twice.



-Elon lined his arm and hand very well as n*zis did.



-Cory didn't put his hand straight he put his hand up like he's waving at the crowd.



God these Elon meatriders are desperate, they need Jesus in their lives. https://t.co/QL1B5Y0iwJ pic.twitter.com/EF4WRTRCYP — One-Up Filmz Official (@Paul_Sucks_23) June 1, 2025

Imagine being THIS flustered over an obvious meme.

So broken.

I appreciate the side-by-side arrangement here b/c it shows key differences between a Nazi salute & a non-Nazi salute:

* fingers apart vs together

* slow arm movement vs quick

* holding arm out vs pulling in



(Not pictured: the white supremacist background of the man on bottom) https://t.co/Fi2bVjSOB7 — A Swan (@swanversations) June 1, 2025

We got nothin'.

I love how you can clearly see the difference in movement, hand shape and angle lol https://t.co/5TGt90tJ31 — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) June 1, 2025

Nice flags.

Also pretty sure the guy on top didn't unban every single Nazi that was previously banned on this app as well as constantly engaging with known Nazis and white supremacists. Just a tad different 🤏 https://t.co/h6Tl4achQv — Chip Skylark (@letitflyely) June 1, 2025

It's honestly as if they're getting dumber the more we read.

If you don’t see the difference between these 2 then you are willingly ignorant or lying or both . This is screenshot from video below ⬇️ at end . https://t.co/1SmD1bbtKs pic.twitter.com/8UBTKUh1QT — ✨MAMI 🧚‍♀️ (@Moms_know_) June 1, 2025

Yup, we're starting to lose IQ points.

Context of backgrounds is important. One of them has had no aspects of white nationalism and the other has many. Also Cory booker stands for nothing unless it’s whoever is lobbying for his votes so this couldn’t be a solute to anything https://t.co/oB8na0oeY8 — Grimace’s Warlock (@sumthinwitap) June 1, 2025

And that's enough of Lefty Twitter for us today. Yup.

