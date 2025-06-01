The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems...
WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE Dem Leaders (He Is One!)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Have we mentioned lately how unpopular Democrats are because you guys, THEY ARE SO UNPOPULAR. And of course, if the entire party is in the toilet just guess where Americans see their leaders?

It ain't good.

You know it ain't good when even CNN is confronting Hakeem Jeffries with how bad things are.

Grab yer corn:

Only.

16%.

Think.

The.

Democrat.

Party.

Has.

Strong.

Leaders.

Ouch. Hey, we knew their approval ratings was hovering right about 20%, but this is exceptionally bad. We almost feel sorry for Jeffries ... almost.

Bingo. Instead of accepting what it is that Americans don't like about their party, they double down and pretend we're all just too dumb to know they're right. Suppose we owe Jeffries and other Democrat leaders a thank you card and some cookies for doing their part to help keep Republicans in office.

They've gone past double-speak and are well into triple-speak.

The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)
Sam J.
It ain't pretty.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

To be completely honest, we listened to the whole thing more than once, but just so we could laugh. Hey, it's the little things.

============================================================

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATS HAKEEM JEFFRIES MEDIA

