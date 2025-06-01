WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE Dem Leaders (He Is One!)

Have we mentioned lately how unpopular Democrats are because you guys, THEY ARE SO UNPOPULAR. And of course, if the entire party is in the toilet just guess where Americans see their leaders?

Advertisement

It ain't good.

You know it ain't good when even CNN is confronting Hakeem Jeffries with how bad things are.

Grab yer corn:

🚨Hakeem Jeffries is confronted with brutal CNN poll numbers on Democrat leadership:



Only 16% think the Democrat party has strong leaders — of which he is one.



JEFFRIES: “We don’t have the presidency right now…." pic.twitter.com/kwn1j4PG1k — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

Only.

16%.

Think.

The.

Democrat.

Party.

Has.

Strong.

Leaders.

Ouch. Hey, we knew their approval ratings was hovering right about 20%, but this is exceptionally bad. We almost feel sorry for Jeffries ... almost.

The Dem numbers are so low because they keep doubling down on the batsh*t crazy stuff. It’s not complicated. https://t.co/yfV0iU40fs — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 1, 2025

Bingo. Instead of accepting what it is that Americans don't like about their party, they double down and pretend we're all just too dumb to know they're right. Suppose we owe Jeffries and other Democrat leaders a thank you card and some cookies for doing their part to help keep Republicans in office.

He can't ever admit he is the problem, and other fanatic Liberals just like him... — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) June 1, 2025

She actually told the truth! Shocker. The polls tell the story! Democrats are in free fall. — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 1, 2025

What a word salad! — George Denton (@LGDenton) June 1, 2025

They've gone past double-speak and are well into triple-speak.

It ain't pretty.

They had such strong leadership when they DID have the presidency pic.twitter.com/J2fGGrjfjy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dollar Store Obama is their best and brightest along with Crockett…yeah, I’d say they’re f*cked! 😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) June 1, 2025

Right after “ we don’t have the presidency right now” I stopped listening! — JayPatriot🇺🇸💪🏽🔥 (@Jaypatriot90) June 1, 2025

To be completely honest, we listened to the whole thing more than once, but just so we could laugh. Hey, it's the little things.

============================================================

Related:

The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)

So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah, It Just Got DEBUNKED



Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute ISN'T a Nazi Salute

'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son

Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing GROSS Hamas Lies in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

============================================================