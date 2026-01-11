FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson

It is never a good idea to point a play device of any kind at a law enforcement officer and pretend it is a gun. This protestor is very lucky to only have been shot with a non-lethal device. Like, he should go home and play the lottery lucky.
A man thought it would be funny to act like he was pointing a gun at DHS officers at the Santa Ana protest. He then decided to approach the entrance to the federal building while pointing his phone, and this is what happened. pic.twitter.com/XUwhaXKUra— IRT Media (@IRT_Media) January 10, 2026
I’m begging people not to do this https://t.co/fq2R6sEZlK pic.twitter.com/Gb3dPnbf4S— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 11, 2026
These people are actively trying to get hurt.— Patches (@PatchRH) January 10, 2026
Taunting violence in every single case. https://t.co/XWp409lD1o
They really want to die and the level of patience and professionalism is off the charts.— Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) January 11, 2026
You can imagine the lies Democrats would have spun from this as well. https://t.co/94Ji20WfPX
The officers showed incredible restraint.
Look at him performing for the others— Lisa Robel (@lisarobel) January 10, 2026
A performative life is not your life at all https://t.co/3CriQxtL3D
He's lucky to still have a life.
This is the definition of FAFO. https://t.co/4cJ0iG0Oui— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2026
It's literally a visual aid.
low IQ mutations— Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 10, 2026
January 10, 2026
He's lucky to be alive, that gesture is named suicide by cop.— shelby chimamoto🇺🇸🦅 (@SChimamoto) January 10, 2026
His guardian angel is working overtime.
That’s so wrong for them to shoot him in the ear, they should’ve aimed for his face imo.— BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) January 10, 2026
You’re telling me this guy doesn’t even speak English and had the nerve to be runnin up? 😭— Nkechi K. (@NkechiKwenu) January 11, 2026
The Left has emboldened a lot of big dummies.
It's always "a random guy" or someone who was "doing nothing"— Deploydon (@Deploydon) January 10, 2026
Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.— Erik Reed (@ErikReed) January 11, 2026
Where smile go?— Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 10, 2026
He didn't seem so happy at the end.
FAFO in real time pic.twitter.com/vgOKv3F6Ji— Dr. El Don 🚫🧠 (@El_DoN_EV) January 11, 2026
The sad thing is the Left never learns.
and to think they wonder why pic.twitter.com/FM9aer6Xss— 𝖒𝖋 𝖇𝖗𝖆𝖙 (@mfBRAT_eth) January 10, 2026
His smile and optimism: gone— Jay Fivekiller (@JayFivekiller) January 10, 2026
Now, he knows how regular working Americans feel.
What did bro expect to happen? pic.twitter.com/41HBun16Bf— haslu. (@nothaslu) January 11, 2026
Dont know why he expected any less— Wreckin (@WreckinBeard1) January 10, 2026
Perhaps he is just not that smart.
"A man thought it would be funny to act like he was pointing a gun at DHS officers at the Santa Ana protest."— Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) January 10, 2026
Look, let's give him some credit here: I was definitely laughing at the end of the clip!
It was definitely good for a laugh.
