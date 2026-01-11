While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists...
Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie...
Juan Williams: 'The Record Shows the Big Bump in Premiums Is Due to...
What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe...
Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBL...
JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To...
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As...
PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ......
NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an...
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on...
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing...
Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters...
Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting...
VIP
Fraud Alert: Gov. Kathy Hochul Pledges to Expand Childcare Spending to $4.5 Billion

FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on January 11, 2026
grok

It is never a good idea to point a play device of any kind at a law enforcement officer and pretend it is a gun. This protestor is very lucky to only have been shot with a non-lethal device. Like, he should go home and play the lottery lucky.

Advertisement

The officers showed incredible restraint.

He's lucky to still have a life.

Recommended

JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's literally a visual aid.

His guardian angel is working overtime.

The Left has emboldened a lot of big dummies.

He didn't seem so happy at the end.

The sad thing is the Left never learns. 

Advertisement

Now, he knows how regular working Americans feel.

Perhaps he is just not that smart. 

It was definitely good for a laugh.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs
Aaron Walker
Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting
Grateful Calvin
While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists Silent on Oppression
justmindy
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him
Sam J.
Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?
Grateful Calvin
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on Her Dem Allies
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs Aaron Walker
Advertisement