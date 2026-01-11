FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson

It is never a good idea to point a play device of any kind at a law enforcement officer and pretend it is a gun. This protestor is very lucky to only have been shot with a non-lethal device. Like, he should go home and play the lottery lucky.

A man thought it would be funny to act like he was pointing a gun at DHS officers at the Santa Ana protest. He then decided to approach the entrance to the federal building while pointing his phone, and this is what happened. pic.twitter.com/XUwhaXKUra — IRT Media (@IRT_Media) January 10, 2026

These people are actively trying to get hurt.

Taunting violence in every single case. https://t.co/XWp409lD1o — Patches (@PatchRH) January 10, 2026

They really want to die and the level of patience and professionalism is off the charts.



You can imagine the lies Democrats would have spun from this as well. https://t.co/94Ji20WfPX — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) January 11, 2026

The officers showed incredible restraint.

Look at him performing for the others



A performative life is not your life at all https://t.co/3CriQxtL3D — Lisa Robel (@lisarobel) January 10, 2026

He's lucky to still have a life.

This is the definition of FAFO. https://t.co/4cJ0iG0Oui — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2026

It's literally a visual aid.

low IQ mutations — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 10, 2026

He's lucky to be alive, that gesture is named suicide by cop. — shelby chimamoto🇺🇸🦅 (@SChimamoto) January 10, 2026

His guardian angel is working overtime.

That’s so wrong for them to shoot him in the ear, they should’ve aimed for his face imo. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) January 10, 2026

You’re telling me this guy doesn’t even speak English and had the nerve to be runnin up? 😭 — Nkechi K. (@NkechiKwenu) January 11, 2026

The Left has emboldened a lot of big dummies.

It's always "a random guy" or someone who was "doing nothing" — Deploydon (@Deploydon) January 10, 2026

Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes. — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) January 11, 2026

Where smile go? — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 10, 2026

He didn't seem so happy at the end.

FAFO in real time pic.twitter.com/vgOKv3F6Ji — Dr. El Don 🚫🧠 (@El_DoN_EV) January 11, 2026

The sad thing is the Left never learns.

and to think they wonder why pic.twitter.com/FM9aer6Xss — 𝖒𝖋 𝖇𝖗𝖆𝖙 (@mfBRAT_eth) January 10, 2026

His smile and optimism: gone — Jay Fivekiller (@JayFivekiller) January 10, 2026

Now, he knows how regular working Americans feel.

What did bro expect to happen? pic.twitter.com/41HBun16Bf — haslu. (@nothaslu) January 11, 2026

Dont know why he expected any less — Wreckin (@WreckinBeard1) January 10, 2026

Perhaps he is just not that smart.

"A man thought it would be funny to act like he was pointing a gun at DHS officers at the Santa Ana protest."



Look, let's give him some credit here: I was definitely laughing at the end of the clip! — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) January 10, 2026

It was definitely good for a laugh.

