BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Should you stumble upon a story claiming Israeli forces opened fire on innocent Palestinians simply seeking aid at a Gaza distribution center, killing 26 of them, just know that is a lie—fake news.

Hamas propaganda.

And the lamestream media fell for it hook, line, and sinker. Or worse, didn't care if it was true or not and simply spread it for the narrative.

Either way, this is so bad, especially when so many Americans already don't trust them.

Let's check in with CNN first:

At least 26 Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces opened fire near a Gaza aid distribution center, the Palestine Red Crescent Society saidhttps://t.co/tTf1U9Hmrm — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2025

Oooh, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said so.

Wow.

But wait, there's more.

Gaza rescuers say Israeli tanks opened fire near aid centre in Rafah, with hospital reporting 26 people killed and 150 injuredhttps://t.co/IXO0QZgWrV — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 1, 2025

Gaza rescuers? What?

And more.

Dozens of Palestinians killed, nearly 200 wounded while on their way to collect aid in Gaza https://t.co/fQhJgWrsY9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2025

Wait, we thought it was 150 wounded? Hrm. AND REALLY, FOX NEWS?!

Still more.

BREAKING: Red Cross hospital in Gaza says at least 21 people were killed and another 175 were injured as they went to receive aid from an Israeli-backed foundation. https://t.co/VzPYXTfpcr — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2025

*sigh*

Oh, by the way, there's footage of this literally NOT happening.

See for yourselves:

This is truly glorious:



The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation just released security footage from the distribution site in question during the precise minutes that the "massacre" allegedly took place.



As you can see — It didn't happen. https://t.co/hen6isQqlI pic.twitter.com/10At4NBFP5 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 1, 2025

Nope.

Didn't happen.

Wonder how quickly the media will correct their lie?

This fake news is still on CNN's website. There was no shooting at the distribution centers. What was there was 15,000 aid packages distributed this morning in a record time of 45 minutes.



Hamas is in a panic, unable to loot the aid and, most importantly, no longer controls the… pic.twitter.com/QsX9XUCSl3 — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) June 1, 2025

Post continues:

... Gazan population that is crying out for it. Its rule in the Strip is collapsing and all it has left is to spread lies through its aides in the global media. The lie was exposed. The security cameras from the distribution site number 1 at the time of the alleged fatal shooting proves there was NO shooting and NO injuries.

Aces, lamestream media.

Really, awesome work.

And c'mon, Fox News should KNOW BETTER.

