'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over...
‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’...
VIP
CNN Laser-Focused on Trump’s Health During First Term but Took a Four-Year Vacation...
Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking...
White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a...
VIP
Idea of Jake Tapper’s Book Came to Him When He Realized Kamala Harris...
Writer's Politico Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats...
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative
San Diego Councilman Calls ICE Terrorists, Urges Public to ‘Fight Back’
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
VIP
Bono's Music: Great for Road Trips, But Please Spare Us the Political Preening
WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story...

BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 01, 2025
Various

Should you stumble upon a story claiming Israeli forces opened fire on innocent Palestinians simply seeking aid at a Gaza distribution center, killing 26 of them, just know that is a lie—fake news. 

Advertisement

Hamas propaganda.

And the lamestream media fell for it hook, line, and sinker. Or worse, didn't care if it was true or not and simply spread it for the narrative. 

Either way, this is so bad, especially when so many Americans already don't trust them. 

Let's check in with CNN first:

Oooh, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said so.

Wow.

But wait, there's more.

Gaza rescuers? What?

And more.

Wait, we thought it was 150 wounded? Hrm. AND REALLY, FOX NEWS?!

Still more.

Recommended

'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son
Sam J.
Advertisement

*sigh*

Oh, by the way, there's footage of this literally NOT happening.

See for yourselves:

Nope.

Didn't happen.

Wonder how quickly the media will correct their lie?

Post continues:

... Gazan population that is crying out for it. Its rule in the Strip is collapsing and all it has left is to spread lies through its aides in the global media.

The lie was exposed. The security cameras from the distribution site number 1 at the time of the alleged fatal shooting proves there was NO shooting and NO injuries.

Advertisement

Aces, lamestream media.

Really, awesome work.

And c'mon, Fox News should KNOW BETTER.

============================================================

Related:

Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig

Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

============================================================

Tags: AP BBC CNN MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son
Sam J.
Writer's Politico Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Brett T.
Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking the Dem Party
Warren Squire
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats as a ‘Nazi Salute’
Warren Squire
‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’ Trump
Warren Squire
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son Sam J.
Advertisement