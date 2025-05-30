Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young...
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden spoke publicly today for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, and it didn't go ... great. In fact, it was a train wreck, as one would expect from a man in such cognitive decline as Joe.

And while we thought the speech was bad, you guys, it only got worse.

Check out how Joe treated reporters after the fact. 

First, this little nugget:

But wait, there's more.

The better question is what ISN'T wrong with him.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

To be fair, we'd be surprised if ol' Joe even remembers he was president in the first place.

Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take
Sam J.
Maybe Jill Biden will see these clips and figure out Crazy ol' Joe Biden really and truly should not be out in the public, at all.

Oh, who are we kidding? There's nothing that will stop Jill from dragging Joe around for money and power ... she proved that over the past five years.

============================================================

Tags: JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN REPORTERS SPEECH

