CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden spoke publicly today for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, and it didn't go ... great. In fact, it was a train wreck, as one would expect from a man in such cognitive decline as Joe.

Advertisement

And while we thought the speech was bad, you guys, it only got worse.

Check out how Joe treated reporters after the fact.

First, this little nugget:

🚨WTF: Joe Biden just took a harmless question from a reporter and SEETHED at her spitefully.



She looks EXTREMELY uncomfortable.



Is this the kind Joe Biden the media told us about?



"Sir, why was it important to come?"



*Biden leans in*



"Because I'm LOYAL! I do it EVERY DAMN… pic.twitter.com/xnaXkdWnuo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2025

But wait, there's more.

🚨BIDEN: I’d “beat the hell out of” Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.



What’s wrong with him? pic.twitter.com/ZAP6vB7MbH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2025

The better question is what ISN'T wrong with him.

He's handling being unimportant badly. — Timothy Cody No DM (@TimothyCod46518) May 30, 2025

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

This is not presidential whatsoever. This is disgusting — Big Joe Gerrymander (@BigJGerrymander) May 30, 2025

To be fair, we'd be surprised if ol' Joe even remembers he was president in the first place.

That’s the old blowhard Joe Biden. The only difference is the dementia prevents him from not attacking women the way he’s always attacked men. — AusTexican (@AusTexican) May 30, 2025

Maybe Jill Biden will see these clips and figure out Crazy ol' Joe Biden really and truly should not be out in the public, at all.

Oh, who are we kidding? There's nothing that will stop Jill from dragging Joe around for money and power ... she proved that over the past five years.

============================================================

Related:

Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously' Released

Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men and LOL HOOOBOY

WOW: Taylor Lorenz Takes EFFED UP to Whole New Level with Unhinged 9/11 Take, Gets PULVERIZED by All of X

============================================================