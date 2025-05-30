VIP
CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jill Biden is a monster. We said what we said.

She could very well be even more evil than Forrest Gump's 'Jenny'.

Seriously. 

It's bad enough that she allowed her husband to be the puppet of a shadow government (that it sounds like she was part of) for four years, but dragging him out and about for speeches even after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

She had to know it wouldn't go well for him.

Watch Joe speak for the first time since his cancer diagnosis:

It absolutely is abuse ... but she'll keep doing it as long as the money is right.

And everyone knows it.

Just so painful.

That too.

And his evil, nasty, money-hungry, power-grubbing wife.

