CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

Jill Biden is a monster. We said what we said.

She could very well be even more evil than Forrest Gump's 'Jenny'.

Seriously.

It's bad enough that she allowed her husband to be the puppet of a shadow government (that it sounds like she was part of) for four years, but dragging him out and about for speeches even after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

She had to know it wouldn't go well for him.

Watch Joe speak for the first time since his cancer diagnosis:

Biden is yelling again 🤣



Why does Jill keep on dragging this man into the public spotlight? It's elder abuse! pic.twitter.com/NYTeoEgwMM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 30, 2025

It absolutely is abuse ... but she'll keep doing it as long as the money is right.

And everyone knows it.

At about the 2:47 mark Biden said, “Frender limbergrander, man! Weeeeeeeee!"



Bahahaaaaa!!! — Todd Harry (@tcharry8) May 30, 2025

Keeps looking down and reading script… “what am I supposed to yell about next?” — DeptFAFO (@DeptFAFO) May 30, 2025

Just so painful.

This isn’t leadership, it’s cruel and embarrassing. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 30, 2025

That too.

Elder abuse disguised as politics. pathetic and disgraceful. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 30, 2025

I used to say, “old fool”.

Now I say, “poor old fool”. — LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) May 30, 2025

And his evil, nasty, money-hungry, power-grubbing wife.

