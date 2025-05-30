CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

Jill Biden is a monster. We said what we said.
She could very well be even more evil than Forrest Gump's 'Jenny'.
Seriously.
It's bad enough that she allowed her husband to be the puppet of a shadow government (that it sounds like she was part of) for four years, but dragging him out and about for speeches even after he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
She had to know it wouldn't go well for him.
Watch Joe speak for the first time since his cancer diagnosis:
Biden is yelling again 🤣— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 30, 2025
Why does Jill keep on dragging this man into the public spotlight? It's elder abuse! pic.twitter.com/NYTeoEgwMM
It absolutely is abuse ... but she'll keep doing it as long as the money is right.
And everyone knows it.
May 30, 2025
At about the 2:47 mark Biden said, “Frender limbergrander, man! Weeeeeeeee!"— Todd Harry (@tcharry8) May 30, 2025
Bahahaaaaa!!!
Keeps looking down and reading script… “what am I supposed to yell about next?”— DeptFAFO (@DeptFAFO) May 30, 2025
Just so painful.
This isn’t leadership, it’s cruel and embarrassing.— Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 30, 2025
That too.
Elder abuse disguised as politics. pathetic and disgraceful.— Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 30, 2025
I used to say, “old fool”.— LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) May 30, 2025
Now I say, “poor old fool”.
And his evil, nasty, money-hungry, power-grubbing wife.
