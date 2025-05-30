'We Are ALL F*GS!' Nashville Shooter's Notebooks Drop, Prove Even More BIZARRE Than...
WOW: Taylor Lorenz Takes EFFED UP to Whole New Level with Unhinged 9/11 Take, Gets PULVERIZED by All of X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 30, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz wrote something horrible.

We know. You're shocked.

SHOCKED!

Honestly, at this point, you'd think the only reason Lorenz would be newsworthy is if she weren't saying something horrible or doing something stupid but alas, we fear that day may never come so we'll just keep on mocking her for the horrendous crap she spews.

This time, she claimed America deserved 9/11.

No, really.

Awww, yes, her bizarre and quite frankly creepy crush on a man who murdered an innocent husband and father is well known.

What can we say? Leftist rags are gonna leftist.

She is very nonchalant about how 'everyone' jokes about 9/11 these days, and even goes on to babble about Boomers not finding it funny.

Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Ironically, we're pretty sure she's a Boomer.

Just sayin'.

And a punchline, REALLY?

She's a lizard woman. That's all we know for sure.

Preach, Ben.

And truth.

============================================================

