WOW: Taylor Lorenz Takes EFFED UP to Whole New Level with Unhinged 9/11 Take, Gets PULVERIZED by All of X

Taylor Lorenz wrote something horrible.

We know. You're shocked.

SHOCKED!

Honestly, at this point, you'd think the only reason Lorenz would be newsworthy is if she weren't saying something horrible or doing something stupid but alas, we fear that day may never come so we'll just keep on mocking her for the horrendous crap she spews.

Advertisement

This time, she claimed America deserved 9/11.

No, really.

“Deserved 9/11” is certainly a take.



Then again, this is the same person who romanticizes murdering healthcare CEOs.



Democrats are crazy, man. pic.twitter.com/Vy9Bg8jFON — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 30, 2025

Awww, yes, her bizarre and quite frankly creepy crush on a man who murdered an innocent husband and father is well known.

Atlantic, New York Times and Washington Post alum …



Take a bow everyone pic.twitter.com/JMI9RBfREy — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 30, 2025

What can we say? Leftist rags are gonna leftist.

Taylor Lorenz hangs out with a bunch of crazed pro-terror left-wing extremists obsessed with hating America and thus assumes their deranged behavior is also normalized among other Americans. pic.twitter.com/XqvClqLxAq — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 30, 2025

She is very nonchalant about how 'everyone' jokes about 9/11 these days, and even goes on to babble about Boomers not finding it funny.

"You don't have enough respect for the sanctity of 9/11" is such a ridiculously out of touch and frankly boomer ass take in 2025. 9/11 has been a punchline for over a decade, ppl are having 9/11 themed parties and there are 9/11 parody t shirts and memes all over. https://x.com/CantEverDie/status/1928157348259901880 — Taylor Lorenz ( @TaylorLorenz ) May 29, 2025

Ironically, we're pretty sure she's a Boomer.

Just sayin'.

And a punchline, REALLY?

“The US deserved 9/11” @TaylorLorenz has officially jumped the shark pic.twitter.com/317WJozqbS — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) May 30, 2025

Jfc, what country does she live in? It’s not the country I live in. pic.twitter.com/lHZ2zTv5Ca — Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) May 30, 2025

She's a lizard woman. That's all we know for sure.

The United States did absolutely nothing to deserve 9/11 and the fact that so you many brain dead young people have fallen bin laden’s absurd lie that our naughty foreign policy inspired it is more proof young people spend too much time on the communist brainwash app. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 30, 2025

Preach, Ben.

Three things can be true:



1) 9/11 was a day of unthinkable horror, especially for those of us who lived in New York.



2) Anyone under 30 does not remember it. It's just history to them; they cannot care in the same way.



3) @TaylorLorenz is a vile, attention-seeking loser. https://t.co/pGqAKs49G3 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 30, 2025

And truth.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from God' Meme and LOL

Tulsi Gabbard Drops HUGE Receipt Proving Biden Admin Viewed Millions of Americans As a 'Terrorist Threat'



Mark Warner Is a Moron. That's it. That's the Headline (and Elon Musk Wasn't 'Kicked to the Curb')



THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb



Sounds a LOT Like ENTRAPMENT: Julie Kelly Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Gretchen Whitmer's 'Fednapping'

============================================================