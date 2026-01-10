VIP
Hilarious Math: America Could Buy Greenland Cheaper Than Recovering Somali Daycare Fraud Bucks

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on January 10, 2026
imgflip

A hilarious tweep summed up the whole 'should America take over Greenland' debate in one hilarious tweet. 

When you put it like that ...

That's the truth. 

Seems fair!

To be fair, unlike the Somali daycares, America will get a return on Denmark. It is full of minerals. 

That's creative!

Even Ted Cruz agrees!

Senator Mike Lee also gave it a ringing endorsement.

It might not take care of all the debt, but it would put a good dent in it. 

Actually, assimilation efforts could be quite different. The 55,000 or so people can remain living in Greenland. Most of them want to stay in their homeland. They can still live their normal way of life, and America can benefit from minerals and strategic military bases. Win-win. The Somali situation is different because they were brought onto American soil and plopped in American neighborhoods. Then, they tried to take over.

Sounds like a plan!

 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

