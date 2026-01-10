Hilarious Math: America Could Buy Greenland Cheaper Than Recovering Somali Daycare Fraud Bucks

A hilarious tweep summed up the whole 'should America take over Greenland' debate in one hilarious tweet.

At $1 million per citizen of Greenland,



We could purchase the country for the cost of 3 Somali Minnesota childcare frauds. — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) January 7, 2026

When you put it like that ...

Americans will use anything but the metric system… — Jaron Maxson (@JPMaxson) January 8, 2026

That's the truth.

We should make a deal. Lump sum payment to Denmark and the Greenlanders plus an ongoing percentage of the income from resources. — Michael Kahn, Pureblood (@MKahn84) January 10, 2026

Seems fair!

A milly per citizen seems extremely steep. That would be around $50 billion. I am all for acquiring Greenland. But lets not overpay for an asset that no one else would dare bid against us for. I don't want to create a little welfare state. — Jake (@retweetJake) January 7, 2026

To be fair, unlike the Somali daycares, America will get a return on Denmark. It is full of minerals.

Let’s get our money back from the Somali aliens and scammers, and buy Greenland then! I love it. https://t.co/aZKWxOIQqo — Kim Swegar (@KimSwegar) January 10, 2026

That's creative!

The ROI would be 1000x https://t.co/RMNeWhSiB8 — NotSayin’ JustSayin’ 🇺🇸 (@AKTraderFarce) January 10, 2026

Sounds like a plan! https://t.co/399Hwj9DV5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 10, 2026

Even Ted Cruz agrees!

Best tweet of the day



Not even close



Everyone should follow @Manhattva https://t.co/9M0EIAIjkJ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 10, 2026

Senator Mike Lee also gave it a ringing endorsement.

You have to laugh. Otherwise you’d never stop crying. https://t.co/VRFGfQlBCY — Go Outside (@JaneMor81874807) January 10, 2026

Post of the day, and the sun's not even up yet. https://t.co/PiwZVJfaPs pic.twitter.com/xgQqvW4klZ — Occam's Wedgie (@OccamsFork) January 10, 2026

Tweet of the day!!! I think the US would not have deficit at all if it weren't for all the fraud. I am betting every single state in the Union has hundreds of millions lost to fraud yearly. Red state, blue state will not matter much after all the fraud is exposed https://t.co/ZlDvwVdIzp — Samantha Tucker (@Samanthagtucker) January 10, 2026

It might not take care of all the debt, but it would put a good dent in it.

I've heard this quote before. Something like $60 billion would pay each citizen a $1,000,000 in exchange for Greenland. One time purchase. Later generations would resent it if not properly assimilated into America, which would be hard since our cultural pride is in tatters ATM. https://t.co/CDNsV9IQ2s — @Winkler (@cwinkler85) January 10, 2026

Actually, assimilation efforts could be quite different. The 55,000 or so people can remain living in Greenland. Most of them want to stay in their homeland. They can still live their normal way of life, and America can benefit from minerals and strategic military bases. Win-win. The Somali situation is different because they were brought onto American soil and plopped in American neighborhoods. Then, they tried to take over.

We’re taking Greenland and we’re going to make it great again. pic.twitter.com/VvCm5GE6jf — Big Rock Insights (@BigRockInsights) January 9, 2026

Sounds like a plan!

