THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk's time as a Special Government Employee has come to an end as originally planned.

He was not fired.

He did not leave.

There is no drama.

It's just time for his exit, as it was planned from the very beginning.

Per Musk:

Musk is leaving, but DOGE lives on.

We hope.

Elizabeth Warren broke out her war cry:

Hold him accountable for what, Fauxcahontas? Catching you corrupt thieves using our tax dollars as your own personal slush fund?

Ugh, she just sucks.

They all do.

It does sound like someone needs to be held accountable, but it's not Musk.

It does.

Good luck with that, Lie-a-watha.

Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK TRUMP DOGE

