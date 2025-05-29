THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb

As Twitchy readers know, Elon Musk's time as a Special Government Employee has come to an end as originally planned.

He was not fired.

He did not leave.

There is no drama.

It's just time for his exit, as it was planned from the very beginning.

Per Musk:

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.



The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

Musk is leaving, but DOGE lives on.

We hope.

Elizabeth Warren broke out her war cry:

Good riddance — but Musk isn’t off the hook for his chaos and corruption.



We must hold him accountable. https://t.co/g6M6USfPxW — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 29, 2025

Hold him accountable for what, Fauxcahontas? Catching you corrupt thieves using our tax dollars as your own personal slush fund?

Ugh, she just sucks.

They all do.

Elon Musk tried to cut spending, while you took money from Big Pharma. If anyone should be held accountable for corruption, it’s you, Pocahontas. pic.twitter.com/3lUCu3r2wb — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 29, 2025

It does sound like someone needs to be held accountable, but it's not Musk.

That sounds like a war call, lieawatha. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) May 29, 2025

It does.

We must hold Pocahontas accountable, for the AutoPen tyranny, rubber stamped corruption, and pretending to be Native while selling out Americans.



Elon Musk cut waste. You rubber stamped it. Save the fake outrage for your next DNA test. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) May 29, 2025

You gonna put on the war bonnet and face paint, do a little dance and chant?? — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 29, 2025

Accountable for reducing wasteful spending? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 29, 2025

You’re disgusting in every way.



True Bond villain but the sad part is you’re in government. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) May 29, 2025

Good luck with that, Lie-a-watha.

