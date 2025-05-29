'You Good, Bro'? Gosh, Golly, Gee - Did Senate Republicans Hurt Cory Booker's Lil Fee-Fees? LOL! (Pic)

Holy FAIL, Batman! Tim Walz Tries Throwing SHADE at Elon Musk for Leaving...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Now, why, oh why, would Spartacus (aka Cory Booker) block the Senate Republicans' account? Did they somehow hurt his feelings because it appears he's blocked them on X/Twitter.

No, really.

That's not very Spartacus of him, you know?

Isn't it against the law for an elected official to block someone this way? Remember when they went after Trump for something similar? 

And c'mon, they had to know we'd just make fun of them even more for this.

Ain't he though?

Ruh-roh.

Yeah, we're pretty sure this is a big no-no.

Maybe they didn't think his sitting on the stairs for a few hours of protest was that big of a deal.

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================

