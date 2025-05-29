'You Good, Bro'? Gosh, Golly, Gee - Did Senate Republicans Hurt Cory Booker's Lil Fee-Fees? LOL! (Pic)

Now, why, oh why, would Spartacus (aka Cory Booker) block the Senate Republicans' account? Did they somehow hurt his feelings because it appears he's blocked them on X/Twitter.

No, really.

That's not very Spartacus of him, you know?

Isn't it against the law for an elected official to block someone this way? Remember when they went after Trump for something similar?

And c'mon, they had to know we'd just make fun of them even more for this.

Ain't he though?

People who call themselves Spartacus on the floor of the Senate are rarely good... pic.twitter.com/kqndva6cqN — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 28, 2025

Can't do it, Justices have already ruled on this https://t.co/KBhJwtxki8 — SOFA KING CORRUPT (@dsuminski95) May 29, 2025

Ruh-roh.

Wait, he blocked you on an official channel? Um.... — Infinite (@Beyond_Dark_TM) May 29, 2025

Yeah, we're pretty sure this is a big no-no.

@CoryBooker dude are you that chicken? Seriously — Debra Milam 🇺🇲 America First (@DebraMilam6) May 29, 2025

🤣🤣🤣

The Senate Republicans got the badge of honor for Cory Booger Sugar! pic.twitter.com/KajwwuEJbq — Tard Slapper (@TardSlapper) May 29, 2025

Maybe they didn't think his sitting on the stairs for a few hours of protest was that big of a deal.

Heh.

