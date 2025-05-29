This 'Trans' Athlete Unleashed the Woke Mob on a New Mom. It Backfired.
This Is Our Shock-y McSHOCKED-Face! So, About Those Biden-Signed Climate Change EO's ... Yeah, NOT Good

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy

Remember when our tolerant, kind, thoughtful pals on the Left called us traitors for even daring to question Biden's actions, especially when the guy talked to imaginary people on more than one occasion and spent the first year or so of his presidency thinking he was still Obama's VP.

Turns out that once again, we evil, traitorous conspiracy theorists were right. 

Check this out:

Say it with us ... DUH.

From Trending Politics:

A nonprofit organization has come forward with disturbing allegations surrounding a number of climate change-related executive orders issued by former President Joe Biden.

Power the Future, a nonprofit organization founded by energy expert Daniel Turner, released a report earlier this week detailing several “troubling” implications about a number of executive orders issued by Biden. The former president’s executive orders and pardons have been under intense scrutiny due to his extensive use of autopen technology, which has led to a formal investigation from the Department of Justice.

Back in March, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project released a review of “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency” and found that every single document signed during the Biden presidency had the same autopen signature. There was one notable exception, however, as the letter announcing then-President Biden’s exit from the presidential election appears to be the lone document signed with a different signature.

“Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency,” the Oversight Project wrote in their announcement.

Shocker.

We feel shocked.

We couldn't feel more shocked if we tried. THAT'S how shocked we are.

Super duper totally completely SHOCKED.

*cough cough*

Yikes. Good point.

So many times, and put on so many lists. Yup.

Good times.

