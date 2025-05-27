Jasmine Crockett's Take on Trump's Mental Fitness Will Make Your Head Spin
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on May 27, 2025

Remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did nothing to help North Carolina after Hurricane Helene? And in fact, we found out FEMA was deliberately avoiding homes of Trump supporters?

Yeah.

Can't help but notice Adam Schiff had nothing to say about any of that until he thought he could pretend Trump was doing the same.

Which, of course, he is not.

But when did Schiff ever let the truth keep him from telling a lie?

Dude.

We were there.

Heck, the way Harris ignored Trump supporters in need after a disaster is part of the reason why she LOST. 

And please, like Biden ever protected the country, at all?

Seems like a more-than-fair question.

Would you look at that? Almost as if Democrats have a history of blaming Republicans for the crap they pull.

Ahem.

Yes indeed, they did.

Heh.

