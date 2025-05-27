Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire

Remember when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did nothing to help North Carolina after Hurricane Helene? And in fact, we found out FEMA was deliberately avoiding homes of Trump supporters?

Yeah.

Can't help but notice Adam Schiff had nothing to say about any of that until he thought he could pretend Trump was doing the same.

Which, of course, he is not.

But when did Schiff ever let the truth keep him from telling a lie?

When you are elected president, you are supposed to be president of the whole country.



And protect the whole country, from natural disasters and more.



No state should be denied critical funding simply because of how they voted. pic.twitter.com/a9HjiaZmmL — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 24, 2025

Dude.

We were there.

Heck, the way Harris ignored Trump supporters in need after a disaster is part of the reason why she LOST.

And please, like Biden ever protected the country, at all?

Why aren’t you in jail pic.twitter.com/bNda55zTKi — Roger Ball (@BallDrbuilders) May 25, 2025

Seems like a more-than-fair question.

Would you look at that? Almost as if Democrats have a history of blaming Republicans for the crap they pull.

Ahem.

But that’s exactly what Biden’s handlers did. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 24, 2025

Yes indeed, they did.

You mean like Biden, who opened the border to millions of illegal aliens, all unvetted and including many murderers and rapists? You mean protect the whole country like he did? — First Words (@unscriptedmike) May 24, 2025

Heh.

