Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check

Taylor Swift has a lot of money. According to The New York Times, her Eras tour earned more than $2 billion in ticket sales. Swift made news earlier this month when she handed out a total of nearly $2 million in bonuses to her entire production crew.

So we were a little underwhelmed to learn that Swift had donated $1 million to Feeding America. Pop Base made sure to put MILLION in all-caps. It kind of reminds us of Dr. Evil making his demand of $1 million from the world's governments.

Taylor Swift has made a $1 MILLION donation to Feeding America, the charity reveals. pic.twitter.com/12HqlcApZL — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 23, 2025

Former DOGE advisor Katie Miller hit Swift with a painful reality check:

The CEO of Feeding America’s salary for this year was $1,113,502. https://t.co/ISyTcQqaFB — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 24, 2025

She basically sponsors the CEO. — Roman Simon (@re4mat0r) December 24, 2025

That would buy a lot of groceries — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 24, 2025

The CEO is well fed. Mission accomplished — ¢LYDE k€LL¥ (@clydekelly) December 24, 2025

Rename it to "Feeding Management" — MXG (@MXGRyan) December 24, 2025

That’s what is so disheartening. There has to be a better way of helping people without all this overhead. — Susan’s Amusing (@meltingseaglass) December 24, 2025

@FeedingAmerica why do you pay so much for a CEO when you could be feeding families? — Jean Anne Smith (@AnniefromTx) December 24, 2025

The Senate has taught us that being a millionaire is OK these days. It's those billionaires who need to pay their fair share.

So she actually came up short of paying the CEO 🙄 — BadBabs (@_Firulita) December 24, 2025

But seriously, folks, the donation was a good deed. Let's hope the money goes to more than a bonus for the CEO.

