A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead...
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Left...
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who...
VIP
Belated Festivus Grievances: X's Broken Algo, Scams Stealing Billions, and Anti-Semitism C...
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals...
A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...
Ratio Alert! PBS Lets Us Know How Many 'People in Small Vessels' Have...
Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu Suggests 'Best Way to Oppose Fake News' and We...
Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech
VIP
Compare Crime Stats From Last Year of Biden to First Year of Trump...

Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 24, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has a lot of money. According to The New York Times, her Eras tour earned more than $2 billion in ticket sales. Swift made news earlier this month when she handed out a total of nearly $2 million in bonuses to her entire production crew.

Advertisement

So we were a little underwhelmed to learn that Swift had donated $1 million to Feeding America. Pop Base made sure to put MILLION in all-caps. It kind of reminds us of Dr. Evil making his demand of $1 million from the world's governments.

Former DOGE advisor Katie Miller hit Swift with a painful reality check:

Recommended

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Senate has taught us that being a millionaire is OK these days. It's those billionaires who need to pay their fair share.

But seriously, folks, the donation was a good deed. Let's hope the money goes to more than a bonus for the CEO.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT TAYLOR SWIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead of Managing Forests
justmindy
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Leftists
justmindy
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE
Grateful Calvin
Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Gordon K
The New Yorker Has a Lot of People Asking Why They Deleted This Steaming Pile of TDS 'Journalism'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI Brett T.
Advertisement