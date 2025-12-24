Tim Walz Says ICE Raids Are What Happens ‘When They No Longer Hide the Idea of White Supremacy'

You'd think Gov. Tim Walsh would be busy trying to get to the bottom of up to $9 billion in welfare fraud in his state, but even though the Somali community in Minnesota has already been caught defrauding the taxpayers of $1 billion, Walsh is doubling down on protecting the Somali community. In fact, Walz has been active in trying to impede ICE from making any detentions. As our own Warren Squire reported on Tuesday, of course, he pulled the race card, both on ICE and on Vice President JD Vance, who's hiding his white supremacy by being married to an Indian-American.

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!"



“This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice president of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to… pic.twitter.com/EUZ0iJq6aV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 23, 2025

… apologize for being white." "That's never happened once in my whole damn life!"

"White supremacy" doesn't even phase us anymore, just like racist, Nazi, fascist, etc. Vice President JD Vance is right — we're done apologizing.

How did Walz and Kamala not win?? I still don't get it. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 23, 2025

The projection could get to the moon and reflect off the mirror there. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) December 23, 2025

He said "damn" you know he means it this time. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) December 23, 2025

Walz knows that if he turns his back on illegals then they’ll turn him in. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2025

Someone needs to tell Tampon that white guilt is DOA in the USA. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

This pathetic excuse should be removed from office, charged with fraud. At the end of the day, all of these people have been exposed. — Jeff G. (@jlgusa) December 23, 2025

Is white supremacy the reason he allowed Somalis to steal billions in tax dollars? — Nina (@nanc01234) December 23, 2025

He’s lost the plot. — Nick (@nickalanen) December 23, 2025

White supremacy argument is so old — KittBalu (@kitt_balu) December 23, 2025

It's played out.

Stopping fraud is racist. — Francis Sawyer (@Of_All_People) December 23, 2025

i'm really savoring his self-immolation — subtype60 (@subtype60) December 23, 2025

Ah yes. The only way you are not a “white supremacist” is if you apologize for being white. Great messaging, keep going with that, Dems. — Dawn (@Umad80) December 23, 2025

When Tampon Tim gets perp walked I hope they cuff him in front so he can show off the jazz hands for the cameras. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) December 23, 2025

How much did Walz know about the fraud that was going on right underneath his nose? How deep in it was he?

