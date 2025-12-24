Tim Walz Says ICE Raids Are What Happens ‘When They No Longer Hide the Idea of White Supremacy'

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on December 24, 2025
Meme

You'd think Gov. Tim Walsh would be busy trying to get to the bottom of up to $9 billion in welfare fraud in his state, but even though the Somali community in Minnesota has already been caught defrauding the taxpayers of $1 billion, Walsh is doubling down on protecting the Somali community. In fact, Walz has been active in trying to impede ICE from making any detentions. As our own Warren Squire reported on Tuesday, of course, he pulled the race card, both on ICE and on Vice President JD Vance, who's hiding his white supremacy by being married to an Indian-American.

… apologize for being white."

"That's never happened once in my whole damn life!"

"White supremacy" doesn't even phase us anymore, just like racist, Nazi, fascist, etc. Vice President JD Vance is right — we're done apologizing.

It's played out.

How much did Walz know about the fraud that was going on right underneath his nose? How deep in it was he?

