Nicholas Kristof Says Congolese Girls Suffer Because of Careless Men in DC
Department of Interior Pulling the Plug on Five Wind Farms, Citing National Security...
Mass Deportation Won't Rip Families Apart—Illegals Chose to Break the Law, Now They...

The Color Derple: Tim Walz Laughably Plays the ‘White Supremacy’ Card on JD ‘Mixed Marriage’ Vance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrat Governor Tim Walz is furious over ICE raids being conducted in Minnesota. These raids have surged since it was discovered that Somalis defrauded taxpayers for billions of dollars. Walz says these raids are an offshoot of ‘White Supremacy.’ He hilariously singled out JD Vance as an instigator of this latest so-called white power movement because the Vice President recently said the days of apologizing for one’s white skin color are over. Shh, don't tell Usha and the kids.

Start here. (READ)

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!"

“This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice President of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to apologize for being white."

"That's never happened once in my whole damn life!"

Here’s Walz’s unreasoned response. (WATCH)

‘Your Race Card has been denied, Mr. Walz. We only accept the Accountability Card now.’

Commenters say it’s not White Supremacy to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.

Walz can protest all he wants, but hopefully, he will soon have a date with a prison cell.

Walz claims he’s never apologized for being white. Many of his fellow Democrats can never make that claim. (WATCH) 

The race-based politics and guilt pushed on Americans aren’t going to fly anymore.

Especially when Democrats are laughably calling Vance, who is in an interracial marriage and is rearing his biracial children, a ‘white supremacist.’

That Tim Walz parody account sounds as desperate and illogical as the real thing.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

