The Color Derple: Tim Walz Laughably Plays the ‘White Supremacy’ Card on JD ‘Mixed Marriage’ Vance

Democrat Governor Tim Walz is furious over ICE raids being conducted in Minnesota. These raids have surged since it was discovered that Somalis defrauded taxpayers for billions of dollars. Walz says these raids are an offshoot of ‘White Supremacy.’ He hilariously singled out JD Vance as an instigator of this latest so-called white power movement because the Vice President recently said the days of apologizing for one’s white skin color are over. Shh, don't tell Usha and the kids.

PATHETIC: Tim Walz rails against ICE raids in MN by accusing the Trump admin of “WHITE SUPREMACY!" “This is what happens when they no longer hide the idea of white supremacy. When you hear the Vice President of the United States talk about now, white people don't have to apologize for being white." "That's never happened once in my whole damn life!"

Here's Walz's unreasoned response.

Ah yes. The only way you are not a “white supremacist” is if you apologize for being white. Great messaging, keep going with that, Dems. — Dawn (@Umad80) December 23, 2025

The sound of a desperate man deflecting — Proud Texan (@BEWAREOFBILL) December 23, 2025

When you’re cornered , play the racism card. — Lin (@belindawengen) December 23, 2025

‘Your Race Card has been denied, Mr. Walz. We only accept the Accountability Card now.’

Commenters say it’s not White Supremacy to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.

It’s called Federal Immigration Law Supremacy, and I voted for all of it.



No amount of rhetoric and deflection is going to save him from billions in fraud leading right to his office. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 23, 2025

It’s not white supremacy.



I’m in favor of ALSO deporting white people who are here illegally or hate America.



Tim Walz falls in the latter category, so let’s deport him too. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 23, 2025

@GwenWalz - tell hubby we are going to audit the state books.



We will then "turn the page" and throw the book at him.



You starved poor, hungry children. Crime against humanity. — Auntie_Revolutionary (@ElsaWarner19) December 23, 2025

Walz can protest all he wants, but hopefully, he will soon have a date with a prison cell.

Walz claims he's never apologized for being white. Many of his fellow Democrats can never make that claim.

Flashback to when Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues knelt for 8 minutes to honor George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/at7ZXTNrMQ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 28, 2024

If he's trying to say that white people have never apologized for being white, then he's just flat out lying. Members of Congress kneeled wearing African garb in 2020. I've seen white people literally kissing the feet of black people. None of these white people ever owned slaves — griffitovic (@griffitovic) December 23, 2025

Last gasp of a gaslighting generation of grifters — Steve McCrann (@RationalManTX) December 23, 2025

The race-based politics and guilt pushed on Americans aren’t going to fly anymore.

Especially when Democrats are laughably calling Vance, who is in an interracial marriage and is rearing his biracial children, a ‘white supremacist.’

She’s going to be the second most beautiful first lady in American history. — ICallahan1966 (@ICallahan1966) December 23, 2025

Thanks! I try my best to call others white supremacists. Vance is the worst type, by trying to hide it through marrying someone he hates. — Tim Waltz (Parody) (@Tim___Walz) December 23, 2025

That Tim Walz parody account sounds as desperate and illogical as the real thing.

