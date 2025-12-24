Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North...
Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept...
Margaret Sullivan Says Journalism's Goal Is to 'Afflict the Comfortable and Comfort the...
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS...
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Cali's Insane Solution to Wildfires: Force 2M Homeowners to Rip Out Gardens Instead...
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Left...
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who...
VIP
Belated Festivus Grievances: X's Broken Algo, Scams Stealing Billions, and Anti-Semitism C...
ICE Aims to Speed Up Deportations by Renovating Warehouses to Hold 80,000 Illegals...
A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke...

Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 24, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he was barring "leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States." 

Advertisement

"For far too long," Rubio said, "ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.” Earlier this month, we reported that the European Commission had fined X €120 million for non-compliance with transparency obligations under Europe's Digital Services Act. Among the complaints was that accounts that carry a blue checkmark aren't necessarily verified.

Not surprisingly, the European Commission condemned Rubio's decision:

The European Commission's statement reads, in full:

The European Commission strongly condemns the U.S. decision to impose travel restrictions on five European individuals, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in Europe and a shared core value with the United States across the democratic world.

The EU is an open, rules-based single market, with the sovereign right to regulate economic activity in line with our democratic values and international commitments.

Our digital rules ensure a safe, fair, and level playing field for all companies, applied fairly and without discrimination.

We have requested clarifications from the U.S. authorities and remain engaged.

If needed, we will respond swiftly and decisively to defend our regulatory autonomy against unjustified measures.

Recommended

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Brett T.
Advertisement

One of the five people who's been banned from the United States is former European Commission head Thierry Breton.

Yes, and that's the problem with the European Parliament.

Censorship isn't where you think it is, huh? Breton was reminded of the 2024 letter he sent to Elon Musk, warning him against interviewing candidate Donald Trump live on X. 

The letter reads:

As the individual entity ultimately controlling a platform with over 300 million users worldwide, of which one third in the EU, that has been designated as a Very Large Online Platform, you have the legal obligation to ensure X's compliance with EU law and in particular the DSA in the EU.

This notably means ensuring, on one hand, that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming, which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.

Advertisement

So, the commission was protecting the people of Europe by quelling what was sure to be Trump's 'incitement to violence."

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance upset a lot of people when he warned about the erosion of free speech in Europe at the Munich Security Conference. He was absolutely right, though. The EU might have democratically voted to censor itself, but it's not censoring the United States.

***

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EUROPEAN UNION MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Brett T.
Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North Pole
justmindy
Katie Miller Hits Taylor Swift's Donation to Feeding America With a Reality Check
Brett T.
'You Know Who I Am': Former RI Mayoral Candidate 'Abused' by Cop Who Pulled Her Over for DUI
Brett T.
Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS Debate with Alex Cooper
justmindy
A Warm AI Christmas Card From The Democrats, But Not Really
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch Brett T.
Advertisement