Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship

As Twitchy reported earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he was barring "leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States."

"For far too long," Rubio said, "ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.” Earlier this month, we reported that the European Commission had fined X €120 million for non-compliance with transparency obligations under Europe's Digital Services Act. Among the complaints was that accounts that carry a blue checkmark aren't necessarily verified.

Not surprisingly, the European Commission condemned Rubio's decision:

We strongly condemn the U.S. decision to impose travel restrictions on five European individuals, including former Commissioner Thierry Breton.



Link to full statement: https://t.co/d8zwBd2sL8 pic.twitter.com/i0c75f3ePs — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 24, 2025

The European Commission's statement reads, in full:

The European Commission strongly condemns the U.S. decision to impose travel restrictions on five European individuals, including former European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right in Europe and a shared core value with the United States across the democratic world. The EU is an open, rules-based single market, with the sovereign right to regulate economic activity in line with our democratic values and international commitments. Our digital rules ensure a safe, fair, and level playing field for all companies, applied fairly and without discrimination. We have requested clarifications from the U.S. authorities and remain engaged. If needed, we will respond swiftly and decisively to defend our regulatory autonomy against unjustified measures.

We strongly urge you to cry like little bitches. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 24, 2025

One of the five people who's been banned from the United States is former European Commission head Thierry Breton.

Is McCarthy’s witch hunt back? 🧹



As a reminder: 90% of the European Parliament — our democratically elected body — and all 27 Member States unanimously voted the DSA 🇪🇺



To our American friends: “Censorship isn’t where you think it is.” — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) December 23, 2025

Yes, and that's the problem with the European Parliament.

And McCarthy was right - about everything. — netmarcos (@TheNetmarcos) December 24, 2025

Censorship isn't where you think it is, huh? Breton was reminded of the 2024 letter he sent to Elon Musk, warning him against interviewing candidate Donald Trump live on X.

The letter reads:

As the individual entity ultimately controlling a platform with over 300 million users worldwide, of which one third in the EU, that has been designated as a Very Large Online Platform, you have the legal obligation to ensure X's compliance with EU law and in particular the DSA in the EU. This notably means ensuring, on one hand, that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming, which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation.

So, the commission was protecting the people of Europe by quelling what was sure to be Trump's 'incitement to violence."

You sent a letter to @elonmusk threatening him with legal action if he dare host an interview with a candidate for President of the United States. How dare you engage in such belligerence against our democratic elections and then claim *you* are now the victim.



FAFO. https://t.co/TPkHguEiUN pic.twitter.com/Vc5gB2T7dZ — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 24, 2025

Thierry wanted to give us Kamala. Remember that. — AJ (@alojoh) December 24, 2025

FAFO for Thierry "Witch Hunter" Breton and every other cry-bully EU commissar. 🔥🍿 — Karma KΞN (@KarmaKontrol) December 24, 2025

The DSA is nothing more then a breach of the bill of rights and does not apply to Americans. — Hon. Ed Comeau (@GovOversite) December 24, 2025

EU reminds America all of EU voted to target our Constitution, free speech, freedoms, citizens and companies. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 24, 2025

You are Europe’s darker impulses, rising to the surface once again, and we are properly classifying you as such.



The censors are never the good guys. Never. — Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) December 24, 2025

Being banned from the USA isn’t censorship.



You are free to speak as loudly as you want. — Spliffymagoo.ron (@spliffymagoo) December 24, 2025

"Is McCarthy’s witch hunt back?"



Doesn't seem so as you've only got a US travel ban. But hope springs eternal. — Maxim DeLargo (@banthebbc) December 24, 2025

Your tears are my greateat Christmas gift. Thank you — Wirtschaftsminister Parody Robert Habeck (@HabeckPress) December 24, 2025

As a reminder, YOU tried to stop a free online exchange between @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump. That's censorship.



To our European friends: America libertated your continent TWICE in the 20th Century, and has protected your land since. Respect ACTUAL freedom of speech! — Mark A. Kellner (@Mark_Kellner) December 24, 2025

Vice President JD Vance upset a lot of people when he warned about the erosion of free speech in Europe at the Munich Security Conference. He was absolutely right, though. The EU might have democratically voted to censor itself, but it's not censoring the United States.

