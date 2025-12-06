DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
X Fined: President of European Commission Tells of the Importance of 'Pre-Bunking' Speech

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file

As Twitchy reported on Thursday, Vice President JD Vance, who dressed down Europe for its erosion of free speech at the Munich Security Conference, said rumors were swirling that the European Commission was preparing to fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship.

The rumors turned out to be true, and the European Commission on Friday fined X €120 million for non-compliance with transparency obligations under the Digital Services Act.

Remember how butthurt everyone was when Elon Musk told them a blue checkmark would cost $8 a month? Now, the European Commission is butthurt over the blue checkmark:

X's use of the ‘blue checkmark' for ‘verified accounts' deceives users. This violates the DSA obligation for online platforms to prohibit deceptive design practices on their services. On X, anyone can pay to obtain the ‘verified' status without the company meaningfully verifying who is behind the account, making it difficult for users to judge the authenticity of accounts and content they engage with. This deception exposes users to scams, including impersonation frauds, as well as other forms of manipulation by malicious actors. While the DSA does not mandate user verification, it clearly prohibits online platforms from falsely claiming that users have been verified, when no such verification took place.

If you want to see something really scary from the European Commission, check out President Ursula von der Leyen talking about the importance of "pre-bunking" information before it reaches the public. She unfortunately compares it to inoculating against a virus.

And to think we were informed just today that Americans don't quite understand just how sick and tired of their bulls**t Europeans actually are. Look in a mirror, ami.

From the man himself:

***

