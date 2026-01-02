Locked and Loaded: President Trump Threatens Military Action Against Iran

Not that you would notice if you get your news from legacy media outlets, but there's something big going on in Iran. Millions across the country are taking to the streets and rising up against the Islamic regime that has ruled the oil-rich nation with an iron fist since 1979.

Yeah, we know, we've seen this story play out time and again. As quickly as a protest movement begins, it is brutally put down by the Ayatollah's personal thugs of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC). Troublemakers are identified and disappeared. Order is forcefully, if only temporarily, restored.

Wash, rinse, repeat. It's been happening for decades.

Something different happened over the last week. The regime responded to protests that began with merchants who were upset by hyperinflation and financial pressures caused by Iran's collapsing economy. The IRGC swung the iron fist, but the protest was not quelled. It grew, and since then it has spread.

In cities across the country, millions have taken to the streets and are demanding an end to the rule of the Islamic regime, and they're not backing down.

BREAKING: The anti-Islamic Republic demonstrations have now spread to over 50 cities in Iran. pic.twitter.com/WIKiYNxjvQ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 1, 2026

BREAKING: Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets, opposing the Islamic Republic’s regime. pic.twitter.com/iQhSfqIu6x — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 31, 2025

Karaj, Iran tonight in the streets ✌️😍 pic.twitter.com/rojDI71e6y — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 31, 2025

Is this the time that protests turn into a revolution? Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government is teetering. In the months since the United States, in conjunction with Israel, bombed nuclear weapons sites in Iran, they have faced increased sanctions and international isolation. Their currency has lost forty percent of its value, sending their economy into a freefall. Infrastructure is failing. The electric grid is faltering, and in Tehran, a city of over nine million people, they are running out of water.

The people of Iran are desperate, and they are not backing down. Thus far, Iranian authorities have shown no ability to stop them.

BREAKING: Iranians have taken control of the city of Ramhormoz.



They are burning down the local Islamic Republic’s headquarters.

pic.twitter.com/pcJMlx2h1L — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 1, 2026

In Nurabad, Lorestan, brave protesters resisted IRGC attempts to crush #IranProtests on January 1, 2026.

Regime vehicle destroyed in clashes. The MEK's network inside Iran reports that multiple protesters were killed today. #IRGCTerrorists pic.twitter.com/zJv6g57K8e — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) January 1, 2026

🚨BREAKING — IRAN:

In Kuhdasht, Lorestan province Iranian protesters are toppling and burning down statues and monuments of the Islamist regime, as the nationwide anti-regime, pro-Shah, pro-@PahlaviReza uprising continues to gain momentum, following Reza Shah Pahlavi II's message pic.twitter.com/RpU6W0a5G9 — Shayan X (@ShayanX0) January 1, 2026

I have never, ever, EVER seen Hamedan fight like this. I've now read several unconfirmed reports that they've managed to kill and capture several islamic regime terrorists.



Absolute warzone. pic.twitter.com/t04ePMgL5L — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 1, 2026

🇮🇷‼️ | URGENTE — Múltiples reportes de que en la provincia de Ilam (Irán), zona fronteriza con Irak, el pueblo iraní ha conseguido armas para enfrentar al régimen islámico.



Esto es una gran noticia. pic.twitter.com/NwGRxqWH9l — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) January 2, 2026

If all these reports are accurate, the Supreme Leader and his brutal regime may be in trouble. Sensing that possibility, Iran's opposition leader, and the man who could be named Shah if the Islamic Republic were toppled, Reza Pahlavi, released the following statement.

Iranian opposition leader Reza Pahlavi:



“My fellow countrymen, greetings to you and your honor and courage. The Islamic Republic tried to confine you to your homes by closing public places and universities. But you bravely stood in the streets. I am proud of each and every one… pic.twitter.com/vkcrt5ZmCO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 1, 2026

Pahlavi's entire statement:

“My fellow countrymen, greetings to you and your honor and courage. The Islamic Republic tried to confine you to your homes by closing public places and universities. But you bravely stood in the streets. I am proud of each and every one of you. There is a need for greater solidarity and to maintain control of the streets. Therefore, I ask you to use every opportunity, gathering, and event in the coming days to expand this movement. My team and I will continue to work towards mobilizing more forces, causing more defections from the regime, and also conveying your voice to the world. Victory is ours.”

It all has the makings of a revolution, but the Islamic Republic won't fall without a fight. According to Fox News, among other sources, there have been many arrests, and at least six protesters have been killed over the last six days.

While the world is celebrating the New Year, the regime in Iran is arresting student girls from their dormitories and dragging them to unknown dungeons.



This happened in Beheshti University.



Savages. pic.twitter.com/m10i2fZsUi — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 1, 2026

The regime is murdering Iranians in the streets.



Long live the great people of Iran!



Death to the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/ggB8GwufIW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 1, 2026

BREAKING:



The 28-year-old Iranian anti-regime protester Shayan Asadollahi was shot dead by the regime’s security forces in the city of Azna tonight



2 other protesters were also shot dead in the city by regime thugs. The crowd is now burning down the regime’s police station pic.twitter.com/is4Qc6m4fl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2026

In the wake of the growing violence, President Trump issued a stark, and very direct warning to the Islamic Republic. The U.S. will intervene if Iran starts killing protesters, adding 'We are locked and loaded.'

'LOCKED AND LOADED': President Trump warns the U.S. may intervene as Iran faces growing unrest over its economic crisis, as protests break out in different parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/nKya7WYa5j — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 2, 2026

Trump says US will intervene if Iran starts killing protesters: ‘Locked and loaded’ https://t.co/hGVDv3x2E0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 2, 2026

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/ctNbfJD9jv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 2, 2026

The Truth Social post got Iran's attention and they responded, as expected, with threatening rhetoric.

Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, pushed back on Trump's post, writing on X that, "With the statements by Israeli officials and Donald Trump, what has been going on behind the scenes is now clear. We distinguish between the stance of the protesting shopkeepers and the actions of disruptive actors, and Trump should know that U.S. interference in this internal matter would mean destabilizing the entire region and destroying America’s interests." "The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety," Larijani added.

It's highly unlikely there would be any American boots on the ground. If the U.S. does take action, Larijani should look to the sky. A few well placed cruise missles would go a long way to embolden Iranians who are fighting to overthrow the Islamic regime.

President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by… https://t.co/1H12Z77uCE pic.twitter.com/G3TyrkJTy6 — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2026

BREAKING:



Reports that mullahs are taking off their robes and turbans, changing into civilian clothes and fleeing major cities.



Cowards. pic.twitter.com/pcsx05Ivdy — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 1, 2026

The thought of Iran returning to secular rule that doesn't provide a gravy train to terrorist organizations like Hamas, is an integing one. How much of a role the United States and/or other regional players should have in that transition is open for debate.

One thing's for sure. Donald Trump has shown that his threats of military intervention are not of the idle variety. If Iranian authorities continue to escalate violence against their own citizens, they may soon find that out.

Again.

