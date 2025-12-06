Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum

Julien Hoez is the editor of 'The French Dispatch'. He wants Americans to know he, his fellow countrymen and other soft people are sick of America. Oh, well.

I don’t think that Americans quite understand just how sick and tired of their bullsh@t we Europeans actually are. — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) December 6, 2025

Wonder if he knows Americans don't think of him at all.

idk what we did to piss in their Wheaties but it’s been meltdown after meltdown here this morning



anyway https://t.co/MlmehmhJut pic.twitter.com/WU1VGH9yZ0 — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) December 6, 2025

When I see Europeans complain about America: https://t.co/Z93MpvmZiZ pic.twitter.com/xxyIKVrfNV — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 6, 2025

It just sounds like incessant whining.

My favorite thing about this tweet is all the excellent replies from my mutuals.



Proud of y’all. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Su47pFX2hP — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 6, 2025

Conservative X is unmatched.

It’s not that we don’t understand. It’s that we don’t care. https://t.co/4JAOhsimhh — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 6, 2025

That's exactly it.

Cool. Defend yourselves and pay for your own welfare states. https://t.co/ucQDI6pn34 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2025

Imagine believing Americans give a crap how Europeans feel about them. https://t.co/JZfWDcZi8P — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 6, 2025

That would be delusional.

As a euro, I couldn't care less. No idea what he's on about even. https://t.co/Li6KwaLg0J — Tim Pastoor (@timpastoor) December 6, 2025

Not all Europeans agree, apparently.

I don’t think Europeans quite understand that we don’t think about them at all https://t.co/QnkG3CYjbr — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 6, 2025

Clearly, they don't.

Oh no. Imagine the nones of consequences this will have. https://t.co/v2r8GzFNVI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 6, 2025

I've never thought it necessary to say I don't care about zombified collections of countries that don't matter at all, but here Julien is proving how much the US matters to him. It's kind of cute! 🤗 https://t.co/51qMFWqzdF — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) December 6, 2025

Americans fly to Europe to gawk at cathedrals, sip overpriced wine, and pretend four-week vacations are normal. That’s not 'newfound respect'; it’s just a field trip to a continent that figured out how to make leisure a human right while the rest of us are still grinding 60-hour weeks.

Think of it like crashing at your buddy’s apartment for the weekend: the one who never quite finished college, has great weed, and somehow pays rent by 'consulting.'

You love the vibe, you post the sunsets, you swear you’ll move there someday; then Monday hits and you’re back on the 6 a.m. train because rent is due and your 401(k) won’t fund itself.

We don’t have to be friends or allies. Truth is, we never were. Sovereignty is our choice, servitude is yours. Good luck. https://t.co/K0YgPyvDu4 — K9 (@meaculpaK9) December 6, 2025

Best wishes.

