Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on December 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Julien Hoez is the editor of 'The French Dispatch'. He wants Americans to know he, his fellow countrymen and other soft people are sick of America. Oh, well. 

Wonder if he knows Americans don't think of him at all. 

It just sounds like incessant whining.

Conservative X is unmatched. 

That's exactly it. 

That would be delusional. 

Not all Europeans agree, apparently. 

Clearly, they don't.

Americans fly to Europe to gawk at cathedrals, sip overpriced wine, and pretend four-week vacations are normal. That’s not 'newfound respect'; it’s just a field trip to a continent that figured out how to make leisure a human right while the rest of us are still grinding 60-hour weeks.

Think of it like crashing at your buddy’s apartment for the weekend: the one who never quite finished college, has great weed, and somehow pays rent by 'consulting.' 

You love the vibe, you post the sunsets, you swear you’ll move there someday; then Monday hits and you’re back on the 6 a.m. train because rent is due and your 401(k) won’t fund itself.

Best wishes.

