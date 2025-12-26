Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS Wrapping Paper

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on December 26, 2025
Twitchy


Without Donald Trump, we honestly do not know what Gen Z 'influencer' Harry Sisson would do with himself. He has proven time and again that Trump is the only reason for his existence. The Bad Orange Man occupies 100 percent of his brain 24/7. 

Even Krazy Keith Olbermann occasionally takes time out from his unhinged rantings to talk about his love for dogs and post notices for missing pups. 

But for Sisson? It is all Trump, all the time. Even on Christmas. 

We apologize in advance for the NSFW language in the post and image below. Apparently, Sisson thinks that F boimbs are a substitute for actual testosterone. 

It is almost impossible to imagine being this broken. We don't even want to know what was inside that wrapping paper. A Trump voodoo doll, maybe?

More of a cult, but yes. 

It is also an illness that MUST be included in the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. 

The left does not know joy. It is a completely alien concept. 

The DNC should stop paying him immediately, except that they're just as broken as he is. 

Someone should tell Sisson that the reason for the season is not being an unhinged dweeb on social media.

Don't be too hard on Sisson's dad. He probably wanted a son, and got Harry instead. 

(But we laughed at the 'no offense' part, LOL.)

Very sad. Also pathetic. 

It is incurable. At least in Sisson's case. Not even RFK or MAHA can do anything for him. 

Looks warm, welcoming, cozy, and entirely free of brain worms. 

Unlike the Sisson household. 

Biden made past Christmases very difficult -- and expensive -- but you didn't see conservatives obsessing about him on Christmas Day, of all times. 

If anything, we were thankful for the respite from the destruction he (or whoever was in charge) was wreaking. 

As we noted above, it is almost impossible to imagine it. 

But at least one person can explain it. 

... to mask Dems ideological emptiness and lack of ambition.

Emptiness. That's the perfect word. 

Except they are not simply ideologically empty. People like Harry Sisson are clearly empty in every aspect of their lives, particularly spiritually.

It's an emptiness he tries to fill with obsession and hate. 

Which is about as futile as trying to fill the ocean by shoveling sand into it. 

We would wish Sisson a Merry Christmas, except he likely wouldn't even know what the expression means. 

