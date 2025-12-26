Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS Wrapping Paper



Without Donald Trump, we honestly do not know what Gen Z 'influencer' Harry Sisson would do with himself. He has proven time and again that Trump is the only reason for his existence. The Bad Orange Man occupies 100 percent of his brain 24/7.

Even Krazy Keith Olbermann occasionally takes time out from his unhinged rantings to talk about his love for dogs and post notices for missing pups.

But for Sisson? It is all Trump, all the time. Even on Christmas.

We apologize in advance for the NSFW language in the post and image below. Apparently, Sisson thinks that F boimbs are a substitute for actual testosterone.

Our wrapping paper for Christmas this year. F*** Trump! pic.twitter.com/XYpdeHDf2b — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 26, 2025

It is almost impossible to imagine being this broken. We don't even want to know what was inside that wrapping paper. A Trump voodoo doll, maybe?

TDS is a religion now. https://t.co/l3Gz7Dunmr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 26, 2025

More of a cult, but yes.

It is also an illness that MUST be included in the next edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Rent free. 24/7/365. They can’t even enjoy Christmas Day. https://t.co/6qS3Yycg15 — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) December 26, 2025

Imagine taking a day meant to be for joy and celebrating with your family and spending it frothing with rage about your president.



Tragic. https://t.co/aGmwimaHf9 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard) December 26, 2025

The left does not know joy. It is a completely alien concept.

I don't even LIKE Trump.



He was just better than your appointed candidate that got zero votes in the primary.



Bro you really need to touch grass I can't believe you spent money on that.. 🙄 — Grape-kun's PISSED! (@RickyLaFleurRX7) December 26, 2025

The DNC should stop paying him immediately, except that they're just as broken as he is.

Very Christmas-like. Or, maybe you're missing the point of Christmas. — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) December 26, 2025

Someone should tell Sisson that the reason for the season is not being an unhinged dweeb on social media.

no offense, but you consistently come off like a loser whose dad won’t take his calls — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) December 26, 2025

Don't be too hard on Sisson's dad. He probably wanted a son, and got Harry instead.

(But we laughed at the 'no offense' part, LOL.)

Imagine bringing him into your Christmas celebration, how sad your life must be. — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) December 26, 2025

Very sad. Also pathetic.

@RobertKennedyJr Is there any cure yet? TDS is escalating to levels of mental illness never before seen. — Steve Eisner (@DoTheRightWing) December 26, 2025

It is incurable. At least in Sisson's case. Not even RFK or MAHA can do anything for him.

This is what our Christmas looked like because our family is normal. https://t.co/z1TEv4XLST pic.twitter.com/tvbmzOklKv — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) December 26, 2025

Looks warm, welcoming, cozy, and entirely free of brain worms.

Unlike the Sisson household.

You know what I wasn’t thinking about Christmas 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024?



How much I hate Joe Biden.



Y’all are seriously such dorks. https://t.co/1j8rZSYyYL — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) December 26, 2025

Biden made past Christmases very difficult -- and expensive -- but you didn't see conservatives obsessing about him on Christmas Day, of all times.

If anything, we were thankful for the respite from the destruction he (or whoever was in charge) was wreaking.

This is sad. Imagine a day meant for celebrating and joy with friends and family, but your TDS has seeped into every aspect of your life to the point that you're wrapping Christmas presents in your hatred of the orange man. https://t.co/Yp439NBddg — ActuallyEric (@ScrollsFallout) December 26, 2025

As we noted above, it is almost impossible to imagine it.

But at least one person can explain it.

Dem politics became entirely personality based - first, the cult of personality around Obama, then a politics of ‘resistance’ that was completely fixated on Trump’s personality.



Dems think they can hide the ball this way but people are wise to it and know TDS is a cynical ploy… https://t.co/RP0Y5CApkU — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) December 26, 2025

... to mask Dems ideological emptiness and lack of ambition.

Emptiness. That's the perfect word.

Except they are not simply ideologically empty. People like Harry Sisson are clearly empty in every aspect of their lives, particularly spiritually.

It's an emptiness he tries to fill with obsession and hate.

Which is about as futile as trying to fill the ocean by shoveling sand into it.

We would wish Sisson a Merry Christmas, except he likely wouldn't even know what the expression means.





============================================

