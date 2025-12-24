They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE

A Biden Covid Christmas: Four Years Ago It Wasn’t Sugar Plums Dancing in...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on December 24, 2025
Meme


If you are a parent in Minnesota, our best advice to you would be to get out of the state immediately, if not sooner. 

But if you can't manage that, at least homeschool your children. Because starting in 2026, if you let them go to Minnesota public schools, you may not recognize them for very long. 

In a new video shared by Libs of TikTok, Grace Keating of the Center of the American Experiment brings the receipts regarding what the Minnesota Department of Education has planned for its students in the coming year. 

Warning: There is no NSFW language in the video below, but if you watch all three minutes (and you should), you might not sleep tonight.

Like we said, Minnesota parents: Take your children and RUN! 

It's difficult to pinpoint the worst part of this woke indoctrination nightmare, but we think it's the part about 'disrupting the nuclear family.' That has been at the core of Queer Theory since its inception.

In other words, Minnesota schools don't just want to brainwash children with the woke mind virus; they are actively working to turn those kids against their parents and tear families apart. 

Yeah, that was a nice little fairy tale. Just like when they said that trans stripper shows were 'family-friendly.'

And fast! 

We didn't see anything explicitly mentioning 'Palestine' in the learning plans, but you can rest assured that they will sneak some good old antisemitism and sympathy for Hamas in there whenever they get a chance. 

As bad as everything in this program is, that is the ultimate goal. 

As Keating noted later in the video, even California nixed a similar program brought before its Department of Education because it was too batpoop insane. 

But in Tim Walz's Minnesota, where children can be snatched from parents who don't 'affirm' their gender, anything goes. The worse for the family, the better. 

As Keating also noted in her video, the creators of the program blatantly lied about it to the Minnesota legislature to ensure its approval.

The Babylon Bee never misses. Sadly, in this case. 

This is true. But we must find a way to take back education without forcing parents today to sacrifice their children on the altar of leftism. 

This is true, and he does belong in jail. For many reasons. 

But the rot in Minnesota goes far deeper than just Walz. His Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even WORSE, and has advocated for trans violence. (Obviously, she celebrates -- yes, celebrates -- abortion as well.)

We're getting to the point where we might just want to give the state to Canada, where everyone is already infected with the woke mind virus. 

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has called for Walz's resignation and is already working to remove all federal funding from Minnesota based on its refusal to comply with Title IX. 

McMahon and the DoE should add this 'Ethnic Studies' program to Minnesota's long list of violations. ZERO funding if they do not spike this curriculum immediately. 

The wheels of government and consequences turn pretty slowly, though, even under the best of circumstances. Marxists count on that. 

In the meantime, we repeat our warning to Minnesota parents: 

Do NOT let your children go to these schools. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

