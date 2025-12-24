They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE



If you are a parent in Minnesota, our best advice to you would be to get out of the state immediately, if not sooner.

But if you can't manage that, at least homeschool your children. Because starting in 2026, if you let them go to Minnesota public schools, you may not recognize them for very long.

Advertisement

In a new video shared by Libs of TikTok, Grace Keating of the Center of the American Experiment brings the receipts regarding what the Minnesota Department of Education has planned for its students in the coming year.

Warning: There is no NSFW language in the video below, but if you watch all three minutes (and you should), you might not sleep tonight.

New Minnesota Dept of Education guidelines require students in K-12 learn “ethnic studies.”



This includes:



- Protesting for BLM

- Defunding the police

- Transgender affirmation

- Dismantle cisgender privilege

- Disrupting the nuclear family



Homeschool!

pic.twitter.com/Zcbx8opQpr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 24, 2025

Like we said, Minnesota parents: Take your children and RUN!

It's difficult to pinpoint the worst part of this woke indoctrination nightmare, but we think it's the part about 'disrupting the nuclear family.' That has been at the core of Queer Theory since its inception.

In other words, Minnesota schools don't just want to brainwash children with the woke mind virus; they are actively working to turn those kids against their parents and tear families apart.

Remember when they said “No one is indoctrinating your children…” https://t.co/M5sRKrVGcP — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) December 24, 2025

Yeah, that was a nice little fairy tale. Just like when they said that trans stripper shows were 'family-friendly.'

Absolute disgrace and disaster! If I had kids today, 100% would find a way to homeschool. https://t.co/WT24UEsAKl — Jason Alstead 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 my views are my own! (@jaalstead) December 24, 2025

And fast!

They're learning how to become terrorists in Minnesota schools. https://t.co/Zp6WdH0lmt — Thomas Shaughnessy (@ThomasShaughn13) December 24, 2025

We didn't see anything explicitly mentioning 'Palestine' in the learning plans, but you can rest assured that they will sneak some good old antisemitism and sympathy for Hamas in there whenever they get a chance.

Public schooling as indoctrination factories. Absolutely insane topics. “Disrupting the nuclear family”! Why teach that or any of these other topics to children? https://t.co/eStMqa3wjF — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) December 24, 2025

As bad as everything in this program is, that is the ultimate goal.

As Keating noted later in the video, even California nixed a similar program brought before its Department of Education because it was too batpoop insane.

But in Tim Walz's Minnesota, where children can be snatched from parents who don't 'affirm' their gender, anything goes. The worse for the family, the better.

Parents deserve full transparency about what’s being taught. Education should encourage critical thinking, not ideology debates. — Nasu Capital (@nasucapital) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

Do not take educational programs at face value.



"Ethnic studies" does NOT mean learning about different cultures. https://t.co/M6eqHN86G1 — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) December 24, 2025

As Keating also noted in her video, the creators of the program blatantly lied about it to the Minnesota legislature to ensure its approval.

The Babylon Bee never misses. Sadly, in this case.

Homeschooling is good (my kids are homeschooled). But western civilization will not survive if we cede the education system to those who hate it. https://t.co/hKl7QL2I3K — Chrisman (@chrisman) December 24, 2025

This is true. But we must find a way to take back education without forcing parents today to sacrifice their children on the altar of leftism.

Defund Minnesota!



Tim Walz is one of, if not the worst, governor in America. He is trying his hardest to be the most crooked governor in the nation.



I hope he enjoys his Christmas with his family this year. I really do hope he never spends another Christmas as a free man again. https://t.co/am5t6FXGIX — Michelle🍊 (@Montchelle66_2) December 24, 2025

This is true, and he does belong in jail. For many reasons.

But the rot in Minnesota goes far deeper than just Walz. His Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even WORSE, and has advocated for trans violence. (Obviously, she celebrates -- yes, celebrates -- abortion as well.)

Advertisement

Days Minnesota has gone without being a disgrace to our nation.... https://t.co/yu7gJbtrUy pic.twitter.com/HSjuqUVVOV — Minnesota ©️ (@peppercreek70) December 24, 2025

We're getting to the point where we might just want to give the state to Canada, where everyone is already infected with the woke mind virus.

There can be no “ethnic studies” in the US schools.

This curriculum covers all the major points of cultural Marxism.

I’m all for local control of education, but this is something Dept of Education should have the power to stop. https://t.co/JJgfcUueWG — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) December 24, 2025

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has called for Walz's resignation and is already working to remove all federal funding from Minnesota based on its refusal to comply with Title IX.

After repeated efforts to encourage MN to follow Title IX, we’ve reached an impasse.@GovTimWalz continues to put ideology above common sense and dignity.



Today, we notified him and the MNDOE if they do not reverse course, this case will be recommended for enforcement action. pic.twitter.com/NIXSONXdyI — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) December 22, 2025

McMahon and the DoE should add this 'Ethnic Studies' program to Minnesota's long list of violations. ZERO funding if they do not spike this curriculum immediately.

The wheels of government and consequences turn pretty slowly, though, even under the best of circumstances. Marxists count on that.

Advertisement

In the meantime, we repeat our warning to Minnesota parents:



Do NOT let your children go to these schools.





============================================

Related:

Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech

Politico's Even MORE Annoying European Bureau Claims the 'Far Right' Is 'Stealing' Christmas

Best VP EVER! JD Vance Wins the Internet AGAIN With His Viral Workout Photo

The Left HATES America: Bill Madden (Who?) Thinks the American Flag Is Something To Be 'Undone'

Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.