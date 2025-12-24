Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech

Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on December 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


When it comes to free speech, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is done playing with European censors. 

The EU has tried to punish Elon Musk for the free speech that is (mostly) allowed on his X platform, as well as censor other American speakers. In response, yesterday, Rubio dropped the gloves and the hammer on them with unprecedented sanctions against at least five European leaders. 

... bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.

Rubio did not specify who the individuals were, nor did the State Department order, but EU Commissioner Thierry Breton was definitely one of them. 

In the rest of this tweet, Sortor indicated that another of the sanctioned leaders colluded with American Democrats to censor speech: 

Others were banned too, including Imran Ahmed, who worked with Democrats in America like Amy Klobuchar to 'kiII Musk’s Twitter.'

The Britain-based Ahmed is the CEO of the terrifyingly titled 'Center for Countering Digital Hate.'

If that name isn't the most Orwellian thing ever, we don't know what is. 

Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss
Gordon K
Just The News explained what these sanctions mean for those named: 

Rubio said he determined that the five individuals' 'entry, presence or activities' in the country could have serious foreign policy consequences for the U.S. and is thereby imposing visa restrictions on 'agents of the global censorship-industrial complex,' who will be barred from entering the United States. 

Undersecretary of State Sarah Rogers elaborated further:

BOOM! 

Looks like Breton, Ahmed, and at least a few others will have to watch the World Cup and the Olympics on their tellies. (And you just KNOW they wanted to come to America for those events).  

More people need to be banned as well. 

The rogue's gallery of European censors (and Australia's Anthony Albonese, noted above) is endless. Sanction all of them.

What a refreshing (and critically needed) change from the Biden administration, which, as a reminder, wanted the US to be just as censorious, regardless of that pesky First Amendment. 

Who can forget Jankowicz, the cringe theater kid turned Minister of Truth? 

 Rubio's order was greeted with cheers by everyone who believes in unfettered free expression. 

LFG, indeed. Playtime is over. 

It turns out that the rules of FAFO are the same for Europe as they are everywhere else. 

As the top diplomat in the United States, Rubio's language is a little more measured than that. 

But yeah. 

That was pretty much his message to Europeans who want to silence anyone and everyone who disagrees with them. 

============================================

