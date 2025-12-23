The Left HATES America: Bill Madden (Who?) Thinks the American Flag Is Something To Be 'Undone'



What is it about Christmas that always brings out the absolute worst of the left in America?

There are many reasons, but we think the heart of it is that Christmas is about celebrating something (and someone) bigger than ourselves. And we know recognizing that there is something bigger than oneself is to narcissistic leftists like garlic is to vampires.

Most of America doesn't know who Bill Madden is (thankfully), but Twitchy readers might be familiar with him because of his consistently vile tweets that we have featured over the years, like when he protested the 'fascist' Trump by showing oranges on the ground that no illegals will be able to pick.

The left sure does love their slave labor, don't they?

This year, the alleged musician Madden had a very special Christmas message for everyone on X. That message was that the American flag is a symbol of evil and that it will take decades to undo President Trump inflicting that on the nation.

No, we are not joking.

What Trump has done to this country will not be fully undone for decades — and I'm just talking about the psychological toll. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/FIDnf2brtj — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) December 22, 2025

We don't know who 'dannychin420' is, who recorded that TikTok (or if he actually served in the military, which seems dubious), but what we do know is that he called the Stars and Stripes evil, and that Madden chose that specific video to push out his bile about 'undoing' what Trump has done.

That's not a coincidence.

We appreciate the respectful use of 'sir,' but Madden does not warrant it.

assuming this guy is American, he's triggered by his own countries flag. https://t.co/d2d6gf0QiT — Worn So Thin (@wornsothin) December 23, 2025

Sadly, Madden is an American. But he is a prime candidate for denaturalization.

There may not be enough psychiatrists and anti-psychotic meds in the world to help him.

Is the sight of the American flag taking a psychological toll on you? — John Young (@RawToastUSA) December 22, 2025

We would say that it's shocking, but nothing leftists say shocks us anymore.

You are an absolute Lunatic pic.twitter.com/HLtdmT0rvY — 🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸 (@CatRodriguez541) December 22, 2025

Can there be any doubt anymore that most of the left absolutely hates America?

If there were any, we're pretty sure Madden just removed the last shreds of it.

That does not seem like an us problem. That’s a you problem. https://t.co/QZ4eKJ4NB7 — The John L. Pitts Initiative (@JohnLPitts) December 22, 2025

He has an entire truckful of 'you' problems.

Yeah, a lot of you freaks are crazy but whatever https://t.co/bzoK8MsZH5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 22, 2025

That would be one of them.

I hope you’re right because I love what he’s done !!! But it’s true Democrats will be suffering from TDS for decades https://t.co/42BedzKQRT — Precisewin (@precisewin2) December 23, 2025

Most of them for the rest of their miserable, joyless lives.

At this time there is no cure for TDS, I'm so sorry. https://t.co/BHnaxEoHNG — @Misguided 81Z (@msjeannerogers) December 23, 2025

There was a time when we also felt sorry for terminal TDS sufferers like Madden.

But no longer. Because they are using their irrational hate to try to destroy America.

If Madden's post isn't clear evidence of that, we don't know what is.

Oh poor crybaby, he has Vexiphobia.

stemming from the Latin vexillum (flag), though it's not a formally recognized clinical term but describes real anxiety, often tied to a flag's size, movement, sound, or the intense political, nationalist, or historical meanings people project… https://t.co/GA3pjptEgL — ANDRES ARIAS (@AARIAS55) December 23, 2025

... project onto them, sometimes linked to trauma or specific flag imagery like Pride flags or divisive national symbols. In one word you're an idiot.

We can add vexiphobia to the long list of mental illnesses that afflict Madden.

We would tell him to stick to his day job, but judging by the paltry number of followers he has on his Spotify channel, he sucks at that, too.

On the plus side, just think of how unhinged Bill Madden will be next year with all of the flags flying every day for America's 250th anniversary.

He may want to seek out a padded room with no windows for the entire year.





